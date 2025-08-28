Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Chart Just Went Full Bull Mode – Is $1 Just the Start?

The altcoin could break through the pennant in the first few days of September, potentially enabling it to climb to new highs.

Last updated: August 28, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Dogecoin price prediction has just turned ultra-positive this morning, after the meme token threatened to break through a bullish pennant.

Currently trading at around $0.2232, DOGE will crack through the pennant if it clears $0.23, something which analyst Ali Martinez predicted in a post from yesterday.

The token is up by 2% in a week but down by 8% in a fortnight, meaning that the time is ripe for a rebound.

And given that DOGE could still benefit from the eventual rollout of digital payments on X, there remains a real chance of a surge towards $1 in the longer term.

In his post, Martinez highlighted a pennant that the Dogecoin price has been trading within since mid-August.

The top and bottom of this pennant should converge on each other by early September, meaning that the Dogecoin price is only a few days away from making a big move.

Looking at the available on-chain data, it seems that one whale has made a big DOGE transfer (worth $106.3 million) to Binance in the past couple of days.

This may be a sign of an incoming dump, or it may be a sign that the whale in question expects the Dogecoin price to rally soon, and that they’re planning to take profit once it does.

And if we look at DOGE’s chart today, we see that it looks ready to rise again after a difficult period.

Source: TradingView

Its indicators – the MACD (orange, blue) and the RSI (yellow) – have flattened out after several weeks of decline and stagnation, suggesting that buyers are about to take advantage of its oversold status.

It’s also encouraging that its 24-hour trading volume has risen to $2.24 billion today, representing a 40% gain over the past couple of days.

This signals an increase in interest, and when taken with the bullish pennant, we could certainly see a rally in the near term.

The Dogecoin price may therefore reach $0.30 by the end of October, while positive news regarding crypto payments on X could push it beyond its ATH by the end of the year.

