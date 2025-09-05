DOGE Price Prediction: Dogecoin Breaks $0.21 as Trump-Backed Thumzup Invests $50M in DOGE Mining Rigs – $1 Next?

DOGE price prediction sees Dogecoin break $0.21 as Trump-backed Thumzup invests $50M in DOGE mining rigs with potential $103M annual revenue targeting $1.

DOGE Price Prediction has taken center stage once again as Dogecoin surged past the $0.21 mark, fueled by news that Trump-backed Thumzup has invested $50 million into DOGE mining rigs.

The move has reignited speculation about Dogecoin’s long-term potential, with traders now debating whether the world’s most famous meme coin could realistically push toward the $1 milestone in the next leg of its rally.

On September 4, Thumzup Media Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed social media marketing company with backing from Donald Trump Jr., revealed plans for a $50 million shareholder capital raise.

Donald Trump Jr.-backed Thumzup Media Corporation said in a shareholder letter it has purchased $1M in Bitcoin and authorized additional investments in DOGE, LTC, SOL, XRP, ETH, and USDC. The company also signed a definitive agreement to acquire 2,500 DOGE miners, with plans to… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 5, 2025

Can 3,500 Mining Rigs Generate $103M Annually for a DOGE rally to $1

This funding includes a binding agreement to purchase 2,500 DOGE mining units, with potential expansion to 3,500 total rigs.

The company will acquire DogeHash Technologies, a specialized Dogecoin mining operation, to enter “large-scale cryptocurrency mining and strategic blockchain investments.”

📈 Trump-linked Thumzup is acquiring Dogehash, a Dogecoin mining operation, with plans to list as Dogehash Technologies Holdings.#Thumzup #Dogecoin https://t.co/qfqYdP8aOt — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 20, 2025

At current Dogecoin valuations, the complete 3,500-rig operation could yield annual revenues between $22 million and $103 million.

The company anticipates this mining acquisition will position it among North America’s leading publicly traded Dogecoin miners, a development analysts interpret as a positive catalyst for DOGE’s potential rally toward $1.

Crypto researcher SeniorDeFi pointed to a DOGE chart revealing a symmetric triangle breakout formation, with technical targets suggesting a 72% price increase toward $0.37 in the near term.

The analyst maintains a long-term bullish outlook, projecting DOGE’s eventual climb to $1.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has amplified expectations for a significant Dogecoin rally by suggesting that a Dogecoin exchange-traded fund could launch in US markets within the week.

Beyond REX Shares’ filing, 21Shares has submitted a formal Dogecoin ETF proposal, joining similar applications from Bitwise and Grayscale, all pending SEC review.

Additionally, House of Doge recently partnered with NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions to establish the first “official” Dogecoin digital asset treasury, with Elon Musk’s personal attorney Alex Spiro serving as chairman.

DOGE HITS WALL STREET 📰: 80+ investors back a $175M $DOGE treasury led by Elon’s lawyer Alex Spiro (@QuinnEmanuel) as chair.



Co-founded by @houseofdoge & Dogecoin Foundation, it’s the biggest DOGE treasury ever backed by Pantera, GSR, FalconX and more. pic.twitter.com/ZD8EpvZ1pD — 𝓣 𝓞 𝓟 𝓓 𝓞 𝓖 𝓔 (@TOPDOGE007) September 2, 2025

This partnership agreement secures commitments from over 80 institutions, including Pantera Capital, totaling $175 million through warrant agreements to build Dogecoin treasury reserves.

All of these developments create a compelling case for Dogecoin to reach $1, which is approximately 400% above its current levels.

Since Bitcoin received ETF approval in January 2024, it has added over $1.2 trillion to its market capitalization.

Dogecoin requires only an additional $90 billion in market cap to achieve the $1 price milestone.

DOGE Price Prediction: Historic 179%-351% Rally Pattern Screams DOGE Breakout

The Dogecoin weekly chart reveals a recurring accumulation and breakout pattern that has emerged multiple times since 2021.

Each consolidation phase within descending or symmetrical wedges has preceded sharp rallies of 179%, 264%, and 351% respectively, before encountering resistance at the long-term descending trendline.

Source: TradingView/Kiu_Coin

Currently, Dogecoin is consolidating within a narrow wedge below $0.22, with price action approaching the breakout zone.

If historical patterns repeat, a breakout could trigger another substantial move, potentially retesting the upper boundary around $0.35–$0.40.

However, failure to break above the current resistance would expose DOGE to potential retracement toward the broader support channel near $0.10–$0.15.

