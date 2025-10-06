BTC $124,476.94 0.46%
ETH $4,716.37 3.30%
SOL $233.55 -0.21%
PEPE $0.000010 2.83%
SHIB $0.000012 1.61%
DOGE $0.26 3.31%
XRP $2.99 -0.06%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Digital Asset Funds See Record $5.95B Inflows Amid Fed Cuts and US Instability

Bitcoin Digital Asset Inflows
The surge in allocations pushed total assets under management to an all-time high of $254 billion.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Digital Asset Funds See Record $5.95B Inflows Amid Fed Cuts and US Instability

Digital asset investment funds logged a record-breaking $5.95 billion in inflows last week, driven by mounting investor demand following a Federal Reserve rate cut, soft US labor data, and growing concerns over political dysfunction in Washington.

Key Takeaways:

  • Digital asset funds saw a record $5.95 billion in weekly inflows, led by $5 billion from US investors.
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP dominated allocations, with BTC alone pulling in $3.55 billion.
  • The surge reflects rising demand for crypto exposure amid rate cuts, weak labor data, and US political uncertainty.

The surge in allocations pushed total assets under management to an all-time high of $254 billion, according to CoinShares data shared Monday.

US Leads Record-Breaking $5B Digital Asset Inflows as Europe Follows

While the uptick was global, the US led with $5 billion in inflows, setting a new national record. Switzerland and Germany followed, with inflows of $563 million and $312 million, respectively.

Bitcoin funds attracted the lion’s share, pulling in $3.55 billion, their highest weekly total ever, without triggering notable demand for short-position products, signaling sustained bullish sentiment.

Ethereum products saw $1.48 billion in inflows, lifting their year-to-date tally to $13.7 billion, nearly triple last year’s level.

Solana also shattered its weekly inflow record, drawing $706.5 million last week and bringing its 2025 total to $2.58 billion.

XRP followed with $219.4 million in new capital. In contrast, other altcoins showed minimal investor activity.

The wave of inflows reflects renewed appetite for digital assets amid macro uncertainty, as institutional and retail investors seek alternative exposure to hedge against volatility in fiat and traditional equities.

As reported, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $3.24 billion in inflows last week, their second-largest weekly total since launching in January 2024, according to SoSoValue.

The inflows reversed the prior week’s $902 million outflow and were driven by Bitcoin’s surge past $125,000, marking a strong start to “Uptober.”

BlackRock’s IBIT led with $1.8 billion, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with $692 million.

IBIT also dominated trading volumes, signaling institutional preference for the fund. Friday alone saw $985 million in net inflows, just shy of the all-time daily record.

The momentum underscores renewed investor appetite and strong price action, with Bitcoin already up over 10% in October.

Bitcoin ETPs Now Hold Over 1.47 Million BTC

Data from HODL15Capital shows bitcoin ETPs now hold more than 1.47 million BTC, or about 7% of the capped supply, with U.S. ETFs accounting for 1.29 million BTC.

BlackRock’s IBIT leads with 746,810 BTC, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC with nearly 200,000.

Globally, bitcoin ETPs have added 170,000 BTC so far in 2025, worth $18.7 billion, though August brought net outflows of $301 million as investors rotated into ether funds, which drew $3.95 billion.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing 92 crypto ETF applications, including multiple Solana and XRP products.

Franklin Templeton’s proposals for both tokens were delayed until November 14, while BlackRock’s Ethereum staking amendment was pushed to October 30.

Bloomberg analysts estimate a 95% approval probability for Solana and XRP ETFs this year, with prediction markets putting Solana’s odds near 99%.

Despite near-term outflows, digital asset inflows have bounced back sharply in September, with $2.48 billion entering funds last week alone.

Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Ethereum News
VanEck Warns of ETH Dilution Risk as Digital Asset Treasuries Reach $135B
2025-10-05 10:56:00
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$124,477
0.46 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,716
3.30 %
Ethereum
Solana
SOL
$233.55
0.21 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,488,286,143,541
9.88
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Ethereum News
VanEck Warns of ETH Dilution Risk as Digital Asset Treasuries Reach $135B
2025-10-05 10:56:00
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Edges Out Gold As Store Of Value For Younger Emerging Market Investors: VanEck’s Sigel
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-07 05:24:08
Altcoin News
India to Roll Out Sovereign RBI-Backed Digital Currency, Minister Flags Unbacked Crypto
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-10-07 05:04:44
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors