Daily Crypto Price Prediction, October 23 – Are XRP, ETH, and ADA About to Surge?

With the market waiting for tomorrow's U.S. inflation figures, we explain why the crypto price prediction for these 3 tokens is looking so promising.

The market has struggled again today ahead of Friday’s U.S. inflation report, yet the crypto price prediction for XRP, ETH and ADA continues to remain positive.

These three tokens have stabilized after falls earlier in the week, with all three now in a position where they could rally significantly over the weekend, assuming that the aforementioned inflation data is positive.

We look at their future prospects in this article, while also considering the likely moves an interesting presale token will make once it launches in the coming weeks.

Daily Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Altcoin Could Break ATH on Back of Incoming ETF Launches

XRP is down by 0.5% today, while its current price of $2.39 marks a 2.5% decline in a week and a 17% fall in the past month.

Having said that, XRP is still up by 350% in a year, and the launch of numerous XRP ETFs should boost this percentage even further soon enough.

Its indicators today continue to show tentative signs of recovery, after spending several months declining to oversold positions.

Its MACD (orange, blue), for example, has clearly flattened out, meaning that XRP has fallen as far as it can and will soon begin enticing new buyers.

Source: TradingView

The major question right now will be whether XRP can avoid falling below the $2.30 support level.

If it can, then we could indeed see it begin a more concerted recovery, boosted by the aforementioned XRP ETFs when they arrive.

It could return to $3 by the end of November, and finish the year above $4.50.

Daily Crypto Price Prediction: Ethereum ($ETH) – Institutional Investment Will Continue Boosting Alt in Next Few Weeks

At $3,852, ETH is flat in the past 24 hours, while remaining down by 5% in a week and by 12% in a fortnight.

Despite these losses, Ethereum’s fundamentals remain as peerless as ever, putting it in an extraordinarily good position to continue rally once the wider market becomes more bullish.

Not only does it dominate the crypto sector in terms of TVL and adoption, but numerous public companies have been building ETH treasuries in recent months.

When you add institutional investment in Ethereum ETFs, then the only way is up for the ETH price.

And its chart today shows that, as with XRP, it too is poised for a big recovery.

Source: TradingView

After declining continuously since early August, ETH’s relative strength index (yellow) has stopped its fall and now looks ready to rebound.

Indeed, CoinShares data reveals that Ethereum ETFs attracted $205 million in inflows in the week to October 20, whereas BTC suffered nearly $1 billion in outflows.

Based on such factors, we could see the Ethereum price return to $4,000 in a couple of weeks, before topping $5,000 in November and ending the year above $7,000.

Daily Crypto Price Prediction: Cardano ($ADA) – Steady L1 Growth Will Help ADA Retake $1 Next Month

ADA has dipped slightly to $0.6354, meaning that it’s down by 6.5% in a week and by 22% in 30 days.

More impressively, the altcoin remains up by 80% in the last 12 months, indicating a good degree of medium- and long-term momentum, which could resurge towards the end of the year.

Such growth has followed from Cardano’s steady development as a layer-one blockchain network, with its latest update indicating that just over 2,000 projects are building on Cardano.

And with ADA also looking forward to the launch of Canary’s multi-asset ETF (which includes ADA), Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 could be very kind to the altcoin.

Source: TradingView

We see from its chart that it may also be on the brink of a big recovery rally, with the weekend potentially bringing gains, especially if U.S. inflation data is positive.

It could return to $1 in November, while a surge beyond $3 is on the cards for the end of the year.

