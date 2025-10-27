Crypto Transfers Between Korean Exchanges and Cambodia’s Huione Jump 1,400x to $8.9M

Huione Group is suspected of laundering funds tied to fraud, cybercrime, and human trafficking.

Last updated: October 27, 2025

Cryptocurrency transfers between South Korea’s largest exchanges and Cambodia’s Huione Guarantee surged nearly 1,400 times last year.

The surge has raised alarms among regulators and lawmakers over possible money-laundering links to transnational criminal networks operating in Southeast Asia.

Korean Crypto Exchanges Halt Transfers After $8.9M Surge in Crime Transactions

According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), obtained by opposition lawmaker Rep. Lee Yang-soo, transfers between Korea’s five major crypto exchanges, including Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit, and Gopax and Huione Guarantee reached 12.8 billion won ($8.9 million) in 2024.

The figure is up from just 9.22 million won in the previous year. The dramatic spike prompted all five exchanges to suspend transactions with the Cambodian platform.

Huione Group, the Phnom Penh-based parent company of Huione Guarantee, has been sanctioned by both the US and UK governments for allegedly laundering digital assets tied to fraud, cybercrime, and human trafficking.

Its virtual asset arm is believed to serve as a key financial conduit for these networks.

Bithumb recorded the largest exposure, with transfers jumping from 9.22 million won in 2023 to 12.4 billion won last year.

Upbit, which had no prior dealings with Huione, logged another 366.9 million won in inflows and outflows.

The activity has continued into 2025, totaling 3.15 billion won in transactions as of October 20, far above pre-2024 levels.

Today, OFAC and FinCEN, with UK's FCDO, designated the Prince Group TCO and 146 associates, while Huione Group was named under Section 311 of the USA PATRIOT Act. DOJ also seized a record $15B in bitcoin linked to these Southeast Asian crypto scam operations. Read more here:… pic.twitter.com/MgjkMFmCbl — Chainalysis (@chainalysis) October 14, 2025

The majority of cross-border transfers were made in Tether (USDT), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar that is often favored for cross-border remittances due to its liquidity and ease of conversion.

South Korean authorities have responded swiftly. Upbit’s operator, Dunamu, reported Huione to regulators after detecting suspicious transactions, identifying linked wallets, and imposing a full transfer ban.

Bithumb followed suit, blocking all Huione-related deposits and withdrawals in early May.

Separately, the FSS revealed that Cambodian branches of four Korean banks — Jeonbuk Bank, KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, and Woori Bank — paid 1.45 billion won in interest to Prince Group, another Cambodia-based firm under investigation for suspected financial crimes.

Financial regulators, led by Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon, pledged tighter oversight, including preemptive account freezes and stricter anti–money laundering (AML) controls.

However, the timing proved unfortunate. The buying spree ended abruptly as U.S.–China trade tensions sparked a global market pullback, erasing much of the previous week’s gains.

Meanwhile, in August, South Korea’s financial regulator moved to rein in risky lending practices in the digital asset sector, ordering local exchanges to suspend all crypto lending services until a proper regulatory framework is established.