Altcoin News

Crypto Transfers Between Korean Exchanges and Cambodia’s Huione Jump 1,400x to $8.9M

Cryptocurrency Exchange South Korea
Huione Group is suspected of laundering funds tied to fraud, cybercrime, and human trafficking.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Crypto Transfers Between Korean Exchanges and Cambodia’s Huione Jump 1,400x to $8.9M

Cryptocurrency transfers between South Korea’s largest exchanges and Cambodia’s Huione Guarantee surged nearly 1,400 times last year.

Key Takeaways:

  • Crypto transfers between South Korea’s top exchanges and Cambodia’s Huione Guarantee surged 1,400x to $8.9 million in 2024.
  • The US and UK–sanctioned Huione Group is suspected of laundering funds tied to fraud, cybercrime, and human trafficking.
  • All five Korean exchanges have suspended transactions with Huione, as regulators tighten anti–money laundering oversight.

The surge has raised alarms among regulators and lawmakers over possible money-laundering links to transnational criminal networks operating in Southeast Asia.

Korean Crypto Exchanges Halt Transfers After $8.9M Surge in Crime Transactions

According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), obtained by opposition lawmaker Rep. Lee Yang-soo, transfers between Korea’s five major crypto exchanges, including Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit, and Gopax and Huione Guarantee reached 12.8 billion won ($8.9 million) in 2024.

The figure is up from just 9.22 million won in the previous year. The dramatic spike prompted all five exchanges to suspend transactions with the Cambodian platform.

Huione Group, the Phnom Penh-based parent company of Huione Guarantee, has been sanctioned by both the US and UK governments for allegedly laundering digital assets tied to fraud, cybercrime, and human trafficking.

Its virtual asset arm is believed to serve as a key financial conduit for these networks.

Bithumb recorded the largest exposure, with transfers jumping from 9.22 million won in 2023 to 12.4 billion won last year.

Upbit, which had no prior dealings with Huione, logged another 366.9 million won in inflows and outflows.

The activity has continued into 2025, totaling 3.15 billion won in transactions as of October 20, far above pre-2024 levels.

The majority of cross-border transfers were made in Tether (USDT), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar that is often favored for cross-border remittances due to its liquidity and ease of conversion.

South Korean authorities have responded swiftly. Upbit’s operator, Dunamu, reported Huione to regulators after detecting suspicious transactions, identifying linked wallets, and imposing a full transfer ban.

Bithumb followed suit, blocking all Huione-related deposits and withdrawals in early May.

Separately, the FSS revealed that Cambodian branches of four Korean banks — Jeonbuk Bank, KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, and Woori Bank — paid 1.45 billion won in interest to Prince Group, another Cambodia-based firm under investigation for suspected financial crimes.

Financial regulators, led by Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon, pledged tighter oversight, including preemptive account freezes and stricter anti–money laundering (AML) controls.

South Korean Retail Investors Pour $1.24B Into US Tech, Crypto Stocks

As reported, South Korean investors turned the Chuseok holiday into a high-risk trading week, pouring $1.24 billion into US tech and crypto-linked assets while local markets were closed between October 3 and 9, data from the Korea Securities Depository shows.

The frenzy was led by leveraged ETFs and high-growth stocks, as traders sought to ride Wall Street’s momentum amid optimism surrounding US tech resilience and domestic stimulus hopes.

Top foreign buys included the Direxion Daily Tesla Bull 2X ETF with $151 million in purchases, followed by Iris Energy ($105 million), Meta Platforms ($100 million), and Tesla ($96 million).

Investors also snapped up $95 million worth of the T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF, which tracks BitMine Immersion Technologies with double exposure, highlighting growing appetite for crypto-related equities.

However, the timing proved unfortunate. The buying spree ended abruptly as U.S.–China trade tensions sparked a global market pullback, erasing much of the previous week’s gains.

Meanwhile, in August, South Korea’s financial regulator moved to rein in risky lending practices in the digital asset sector, ordering local exchanges to suspend all crypto lending services until a proper regulatory framework is established.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout
2025-10-26 11:14:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 16:56:33
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

Altcoin News
Indian Court Blocks WazirX From Using User’s XRP to Cover Hack Losses
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-27 07:28:42
Blockchain News
Japan Breaks New Ground with Launch of First Yen-Denominated Stablecoin
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-27 06:28:17
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
