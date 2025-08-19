BTC $113,588.50 -2.48%
ETH $4,182.15 -3.83%
SOL $178.39 -3.05%
PEPE $0.000010 -3.34%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.57%
DOGE $0.21 -4.16%
XRP $2.93 -4.32%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.34
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

South Korea Orders Crypto Exchanges to Halt Lending Services

Crypto Regulations South Korea
The order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until new lending rules are finalized.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
South Korea Orders Crypto Exchanges to Halt Lending Services

South Korea’s financial regulator has moved to rein in risky lending practices in the digital asset sector, ordering local exchanges to suspend all crypto lending services until a proper regulatory framework is established.

Key Takeaways:

  • FSC halts crypto lending as South Korean exchanges must suspend services until formal rules are introduced.
  • Investor risks exposed with 27,600 users borrowing $1.1B and 13% forced into liquidation in one month.
  • Guidelines coming soon as regulators promise a rulebook to protect users and stabilize the market.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) confirmed on Tuesday that it issued administrative guidance to exchanges, instructing them to halt operations that allow users to borrow against cryptocurrencies or fiat deposits.

The order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until new lending rules are finalized.

Rapid Growth, Rising Risks

Crypto lending services had surged in popularity since early July. Upbit introduced a program enabling users to borrow up to 80% of the value of their deposits in Korean won or digital assets, using Tether (USDT), Bitcoin, and XRP as collateral.

Rival Bithumb rolled out a similar product, offering loans worth up to four times the value of a customer’s holdings. Other local platforms quickly followed.

The launches coincided with the ruling party’s proposal of the Digital Asset Basic Act, which seeks to formally authorize lending services within exchange operations.

However, the FSC warned last month that the products operated in a regulatory gray zone and posed significant risks.

In its latest release, the regulator disclosed that roughly 27,600 investors borrowed 1.5 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in the first month of one company’s lending program.

About 13% of borrowers were forced into liquidation due to market volatility, the FSC said. It also highlighted an unusual sell-off in USDT triggered by the lending services, which temporarily disrupted stablecoin pricing on Korean platforms.

The FSC stressed that it intends to create a clear rulebook for digital asset lending.

“We will move swiftly to prepare guidelines to protect users and ensure stability in the market,” the agency said, adding that existing loans can still be repaid or extended under current contracts.

Exchanges that fail to comply with the suspension order face on-site inspections. Both Upbit and Bithumb had already paused lending once in July, though Bithumb resumed operations under stricter terms before the new suspension.

South Korea Eases Crypto Curbs, Paves Way for First Spot ETFs

The crackdown comes amid South Korea’s broader pivot toward regulated crypto adoption. Authorities are lifting restrictions on institutional trading and preparing to approve the country’s first spot crypto ETFs.

President Lee Jae Myung’s administration is also working on a stablecoin framework pegged to the Korean won, signaling a more open approach to digital finance despite the latest curbs.

Last week, Dunamu, the operator of South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, unveiled a new custody service aimed at corporate and institutional clients, as regulatory green lights for virtual asset investments spark growing demand for secure storage solutions.

The service stores all deposited digital assets in cold wallets, entirely offline and insulated from internet-based threats, to shield holdings from cyberattacks and other external breaches.

Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-18 12:44:08
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.93
4.32 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,006,412,616,113
-6.19
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-18 12:44:08
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bybit EU Staking, Coinbase Futures Lift Mantle ($MNT) – Can Bulls Clear $1.40?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-08-19 17:48:56
Ethereum News
SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-19 17:26:52
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors