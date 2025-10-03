BTC $122,447.37 1.74%
ETH $4,529.09 1.02%
SOL $233.26 -0.02%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.74%
SHIB $0.000012 0.37%
DOGE $0.26 -0.20%
XRP $3.03 -0.38%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Weekly Crypto Regs Roundup: SEC–CFTC Harmonization Talks, Gensler Text Probe, and Push for Tokenized Stocks

CFTC Crypto Regulation SEC
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

The past week has been a defining one for U.S. crypto regulation, marked by high-level roundtables, new probes, and bold policy proposals. While the tone from regulators suggested greater cooperation than in years past, uncertainty still looms over custody, compliance, and the road toward tokenized capital markets. Here’s a breakdown of the key developments shaping the crypto regulation environment.

‘Harmonization, Not Merger’

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul S. Atkins dismissed speculation about a merger between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Speaking at the joint SEC–CFTC roundtable, Atkins emphasized that the agencies are pursuing “harmonization, not merger,” making clear that each will retain its independence while working together on crypto oversight.

Lawmakers Probe Deleted Gensler Texts

House Republicans launched an investigation into the deletion of nearly a year’s worth of text messages from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

The probe raises questions about transparency, recordkeeping, and whether Gensler received preferential treatment when his SEC-issued phone was wiped later than policy dictated. The inquiry follows an inspector general’s report citing gaps in the agency’s IT and compliance processes.

SEC Grants Temporary Clarity on Custody Rules

The SEC provided long-awaited clarity for investment advisers and funds seeking to custody digital assets. In a letter issued by the Division of Investment Management, the agency confirmed that state-chartered trust companies may temporarily serve as crypto custodians, effectively treating them as “banks” under existing federal laws.

The move gives the industry short-term certainty but leaves longer-term questions unresolved.

CFTC’s Caroline Pham Declares ‘The Turf War Is Over’

CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham declared that the long-running rivalry between the SEC and CFTC is officially over. At the joint roundtable, Pham called the moment “historic” and stressed that cooperation is now the priority. Industry leaders from Polymarket, Kraken, and Kalshi joined regulators in outlining harmonization efforts and policy priorities.

SEC Eyes Tokenization of Stocks

In perhaps the boldest development of the week, the SEC is reportedly working on a framework to allow U.S. stocks to trade on blockchain rails. The proposal would see shares of companies like Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia represented as digital tokens, mirroring the mechanics of crypto trading.

While fintech firms and exchanges have welcomed the idea, traditional Wall Street institutions are pushing back, wary of disruptions to the current market structure.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
2025-09-28 13:25:52
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,396,434,021,602
10.7
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
2025-09-28 13:25:52
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
UK Crypto Ban Lifted, But Retail Investors Still Can’t Buy – What’s the Holdup?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-03 20:58:15
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Wall Street Firm Launches Round-the-Clock ETH Trading – New Wave of Institutional FOMO Coming
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-03 20:57:16
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors