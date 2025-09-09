Crypto Price Prediction Today 9 September – XRP, Bonk, Hyperliquid

The crypto price prediction for these 3 tokens is about to explode, after the market returned to a total cap of $4 trillion today.

With the market’s total cap finally returning to $4 trillion today, the crypto price prediction has turned very positive for XRP, Bonk, and Hyperliquid.

These three altcoins have comfortably outperformed the market average, yet their gains today may only be the beginning of a medium- and long-term drive.

We examine their technicals (and fundamentals) in this article, considering where they could be heading in the coming weeks and towards the end of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction Today 9 September

XRP (XRP): Altcoin Eyeing New Record Highs As Ripple Continues to Expand

The third-biggest cryptocurrency in the market, XRP, has climbed over the psychologically important $3 level, making for a 2.5% gain in the past 24 hours.

It’s also up by 7% in a week, and while it hasn’t yet erased a 6% loss in a month, doing so is likely only a matter of time.

Its chart today suggests that now may be a perfect time to buy the coin, given that its indicators have begun rising without having yet moved into an overbought position.

For instance, its RSI (yellow) has just risen above 50, while its MACD (orange, blue) is also about to turn positive.

The FOMC’s meeting next week could be the big catalyst for a major rally, and when combined with Ripple’s increasingly strong fundamentals, we could see the XRP hit new heights soon enough.

Ripple has been expanding vigorously this year, particularly since it finally ended its legal case with the SEC in early August, and the expansion of its cross-border (and stablecoin) business will translate into greater demand for XRP down the line.

As such, we could see the XRP price return to $3.50 as soon as the end of this month, while the alt could climb beyond $5 by the end of the year.

Bonk (BONK): Analysts Predict That Meme Coin Could Soon Enter ‘Price Discovery’

At $0.00002345, BONK has managed an impressive 6% return in a day, and an even more impressive 15% increase in a week.

As with XRP, it is still down in the past month (by 12%), yet this only means that it can still afford to rise further without becoming dangerously overbought.

Its chart today confirms what it had been hinting at in previous days and weeks, which is that a breakout is underway.

Indeed, the BONK price has surged out of its most recent bullish pennant, while its RSI has gone from around 40 to 55 in only a day or two.

This trend is likely to continue, with some online analysts predicting that the token will enter “price discovery” soon.

This could mean that it will not only return to its current ATH of $0.00005825 but will surpass it in the following weeks, especially if the market enters an end-of-year rally.

Hyperliquid (HYPE): DEX Growth Pushing Alt to New All-Time Highs

Hyperliquid has gained by 6% in the past 24 hours, and actually set a new ATH of $55.04 only a few hours ago.

In other words, it’s one of the most bullish altcoins in the top 100 right now, and could set new records in the coming hours and days.

At $53.94, it’s up by 21% in a week and by 24% in a month, while it has also gained by just over 1,300% since its all-time low of $3.81 from November, which was when it listed.

The coin is clearly going from strength to strength, which is all largely because its native platform, the DEX Hyperliquid, is doing very much the same.

Hyperliquid has been setting new revenue records in recent weeks and months, recording $106 million in August and accounting for 70% of the DeFi perpetuals market.

This is exceedingly bullish, and given that the wider market appears to be waking up again, the HYPE price is only likely to rise further.

Encouragingly, HYPE’s technical indicators are rising but have not yet entered overbought regions, so there’s still an opportunity to buy the coin even now.

Its crypto price prediction is therefore very positive, and the coin could potentially hit $100 by the middle of November, and end the year closer to $150.

