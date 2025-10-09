BTC $121,386.98 -1.07%
ETH $4,336.27 -2.83%
SOL $221.02 -0.42%
PEPE $0.0000091 -2.40%
SHIB $0.000011 -2.26%
DOGE $0.24 -3.55%
XRP $2.82 -1.96%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Crypto Price Prediction Today 9 October – XRP, Ethereum, Pi Coin

Ethereum Pi Network XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The market is moving sideways today, but the crypto price prediction for these 3 altcoins is looking incredibly bullish.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Simon Chandler
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto Price Prediction Today 9 October – XRP, Ethereum, Pi Coin.

The market as a whole has moved sideways today, but the crypto price prediction for certain altcoins is beginning to look very bullish.

We analyse three alts – XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin – in this article, weighing up their technicals and fundamentals to provide a forecast as to where they might go in the near and more distant future.

And we also look at a promising new token, which on the back of a successful presale could rally strongly once it lists in the next few weeks.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Altcoin Poised to Break Out of Pennant Amid XRP ETF Launches

XRP has dipped by 1% today, with its fall to $2.83 meaning that it has also fallen by 5% in a week and by 5% in a month.

However, with an annual return of 430%, the crypto price prediction for XRP remains hugely positive, given its fundamentals.

Most notably, more than ten XRP ETFs are likely to launch by the end of year, boosting institutional investment in the altcoin massively.

Ripple’s growth as a company – specialising in cross-border payments and stablecoins – will also boost the bull case for XRP, especially in the medium- and long-term.

XRP chart - crypto price prediction.
Source: TradingView

And its chart today shows that a big rally could be coming very soon, especially when its main indicators have remained in oversold positions for so long.

As soon as XRP ETFs begin launching, this oversold position could provide the launchpad for a big rally, with XRP on course to beat its current ATH of $3.65 at some point in November.

From there, it could reach $5 by the end of December, with $10 a longer term target.

Crypto Price Prediction: Ethereum ($ETH) – Institutional and Corporate Interest Sending Biggest Alt Even Higher

At $4,407, Ethereum has fallen by 1.5% in a day, but the altcoin remains up by 10% in a fortnight and by 81% in the past year.

81% is a healthy annual gain, but it’s not particularly large for the cryptocurrency market, meaning that Ethereum too could make up for lost time in the build-up to the festive season.

It has witnessed a substantial influx of institutional and corporate money in recent months, given the success of Ethereum ETFs and the growth of publicly listed ETH reserve companies.

This trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, pushing the ETH price to new heights, especially if the wider market enters a general bull rally.

Its chart today suggests that, as with XRP, traders have been overselling ETH, which should rebound very strongly.

Ethereum chart - crypto price prediction.
Source: TradingView

Its MACD (orange, blue) has recently bottomed out and begun to rise again, indicating that buyers are returning to the coin.

It could break the all-important $5,000 by the end of the month, while a bull rally and ongoing institutional interest could see it climb as high as $7,000 or $8,000 by the New Year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pi Network ($PI) – Altcoin Could Rebound from Oversold Position with Major Exchange Listings

PI is basically flat in the past 24 hours, yet its current price of $0.2334 represents a 12% loss in a week and a 32% decline in the past month.

Worryingly, the altcoin has fallen by 92% since reaching an ATH of $2.99 in late February.

This is tantamount to a complete collapse, and so far PI has struggled to break the medium- and long-term trend of falling prices.

Its chart today shows that the market continues to oversell it, with its RSI (yellow) dropping below 30 today.

More bearishly, it continues to trade within a descending channel, with its price falling through short-term support levels on a regular basis.

This is the behavior of an asset in free-fall, and so far the Pi Network community’s efforts to boost the coin’s utility – including a $100 million venture fund and Linux version of Pi Node – have failed to resuscitate market interest.

And without listings from major exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase, PI could continue falling, although such listings could send it back up towards $3 or $4 by the end of the year.

PEPENODE Raises $1.7 Million As Anticipation for Mine-to-Earn Token Builds: 100x Incoming?

Another option traders should consider is diversification into newer and smaller-cap tokens, since this can often surge under the right conditions, particularly if they attract new listings.

One interesting new coin aiming to do this is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), a mine-to-earn token that has now raised $1.7 million in its ongoing presale.

As the market’s first mine-to-earn crypto, PEPENODE invites its holders to grow their own virtual mining rigs, so as to earn rewards.

By spending PEPENODE to buy virtual nodes, users can earn greater rewards, which the PEPENODE will pay out in other tokens, such as Fartcoin and Pepe.

This mechanism should incentivize greater demand for PEPENODE, which holders can also stake for a regular income.

Given how expensive it can be to run a real mining node, the token’s mine-to-earn system could attract plenty of usage.

Investors can join its sale by going to its official website, where PEPENODE is currently available at $0.0010918.

This price will rise repeatedly for the duration of the sale, so newcomers should act quickly if they’re interested.

Visit the Official Pepenode Website Here
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
2025-10-07 23:35:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-09 09:36:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-09 09:11:03
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.82
1.96 %
XRP
Ethereum
ETH
$4,336
2.83 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,353,899,111,045
0.17
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
2025-10-07 23:35:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-09 09:36:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-09 09:11:03
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Mint Miner Cloud Mining Profits Revealed: What XRP, BTC, and ETH Investors Must Know
2025-10-09 15:18:32
Press Releases
Smartphone Mining: XRP Mining App Sparks Global Conversation on Exploring Crypto Like Never Before
2025-10-09 15:02:17
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors