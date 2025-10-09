Crypto Price Prediction Today 9 October – XRP, Ethereum, Pi Coin

The market is moving sideways today, but the crypto price prediction for these 3 altcoins is looking incredibly bullish.

The market as a whole has moved sideways today, but the crypto price prediction for certain altcoins is beginning to look very bullish.

We analyse three alts – XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin – in this article, weighing up their technicals and fundamentals to provide a forecast as to where they might go in the near and more distant future.

And we also look at a promising new token, which on the back of a successful presale could rally strongly once it lists in the next few weeks.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Altcoin Poised to Break Out of Pennant Amid XRP ETF Launches

XRP has dipped by 1% today, with its fall to $2.83 meaning that it has also fallen by 5% in a week and by 5% in a month.

However, with an annual return of 430%, the crypto price prediction for XRP remains hugely positive, given its fundamentals.

Most notably, more than ten XRP ETFs are likely to launch by the end of year, boosting institutional investment in the altcoin massively.

Ripple’s growth as a company – specialising in cross-border payments and stablecoins – will also boost the bull case for XRP, especially in the medium- and long-term.

And its chart today shows that a big rally could be coming very soon, especially when its main indicators have remained in oversold positions for so long.

As soon as XRP ETFs begin launching, this oversold position could provide the launchpad for a big rally, with XRP on course to beat its current ATH of $3.65 at some point in November.

From there, it could reach $5 by the end of December, with $10 a longer term target.

Crypto Price Prediction: Ethereum ($ETH) – Institutional and Corporate Interest Sending Biggest Alt Even Higher

At $4,407, Ethereum has fallen by 1.5% in a day, but the altcoin remains up by 10% in a fortnight and by 81% in the past year.

81% is a healthy annual gain, but it’s not particularly large for the cryptocurrency market, meaning that Ethereum too could make up for lost time in the build-up to the festive season.

It has witnessed a substantial influx of institutional and corporate money in recent months, given the success of Ethereum ETFs and the growth of publicly listed ETH reserve companies.

This trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, pushing the ETH price to new heights, especially if the wider market enters a general bull rally.

Its chart today suggests that, as with XRP, traders have been overselling ETH, which should rebound very strongly.

Its MACD (orange, blue) has recently bottomed out and begun to rise again, indicating that buyers are returning to the coin.

It could break the all-important $5,000 by the end of the month, while a bull rally and ongoing institutional interest could see it climb as high as $7,000 or $8,000 by the New Year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pi Network ($PI) – Altcoin Could Rebound from Oversold Position with Major Exchange Listings

PI is basically flat in the past 24 hours, yet its current price of $0.2334 represents a 12% loss in a week and a 32% decline in the past month.

Worryingly, the altcoin has fallen by 92% since reaching an ATH of $2.99 in late February.

This is tantamount to a complete collapse, and so far PI has struggled to break the medium- and long-term trend of falling prices.

Its chart today shows that the market continues to oversell it, with its RSI (yellow) dropping below 30 today.

More bearishly, it continues to trade within a descending channel, with its price falling through short-term support levels on a regular basis.

This is the behavior of an asset in free-fall, and so far the Pi Network community’s efforts to boost the coin’s utility – including a $100 million venture fund and Linux version of Pi Node – have failed to resuscitate market interest.

And without listings from major exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase, PI could continue falling, although such listings could send it back up towards $3 or $4 by the end of the year.

