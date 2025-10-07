BTC $121,780.68 -2.40%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Crypto Price Prediction Today 7 October – XRP, Solana, Shiba Inu

SHIB Solana XRP
With Bitcoin driving the market to new highs, here's why the crypto price prediction for XRP, SOL and SHIB looks so good right now.
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto Price Prediction Today 7 October – XRP, Solana, Shiba Inu.

Bitcoin continues to set new record highs this week, boosting the crypto price prediction for most altcoins in the process.

Some alts have enjoyed double-digit percentage gains within the last seven days, while the market as a whole has a reached a record total capitalization of $4.36 trillion.

This is a reflection of rising institutional interest in crypto, and with a large number of altcoin ETFs set to launch by the end of the year, we could see even more big rallies very soon.

It’s in this context that we provide a crypto price prediction for XRP, Solana and Shiba Inu, examining their technicals and fundamentals to predict where they could be by January.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Oversold Technicals and Incoming ETFs Are Recipe for Big Rally

XRP has dipped a little today, although its drop to $2.97 also marks a 4% gain in a week and a 5% gain in a month.

What’s bullish about XRP right now is that it has been in a fairly oversold position for too long now, and should really rebound strongly, especially given its fundamentals.

As we see with its chart below, its relative strength index (yellow) has been seesawing around the 50 level since late July.

XRP chart - crypto price prediction.
Source: TradingView

Its price has also been trading within a pennant, which appears to be converging towards a point where XRP should make a big move.

And given that more than ten XRP ETFs are likely to launch in the next few weeks, this big move could be very positive.

It could hit $3.50 by the end of the month, before climbing above $10 by the end of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Solana ($SOL) – Altcoin Ready for New ATHs as ETFs Prepare to Launch

Solana has dropped by 1% in the past 24 hours, yet its current price of $230 puts it up by 10% in a week and by 13% in a month.

And SOL is in a great position to post more gains on top of these, especially when it’s also looking forward to the launch of several Solana ETFs.

Bloomberg analysts have given these ETFs a ‘100%’ chance of approval, largely because the SEC has updated its policy on how to process crypto ETF applications.

The coin’s chart also suggests that it’s close to exploding, with its two main indicators – the RSI and MACD (orange, blue) – rising up from oversold positions.

Solana chart - crypto price prediction.
Source: TradingView

In view of these factors, and in view of Solana’s dominant position as a layer-one network, the crypto price prediction for SOL is very good.

It could reach $300 at some point in November, before ending 2025 close to $500.

Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) – Meme Token Poised to Outperform Market This Winter

At $0.00001267, SHIB has risen by 8% in a week and by 2% in a month, whereas it remains down by 31% in the past year.

This is a disappointing percentage, but it suggests that SHIB could rise quickly as and when a market-wide end-of-year rally gets into full swing.

Indeed, SHIB is down by 85% in relation to its 2021 ATH of $0.00008616, meaning that it has plenty of catching up to do.

Its chart shows that it has begun to recover from an undervalued position, with its RSI and MACD both rising again after being in negative territory.

SHIB price chart.
Source: TradingView

This suggests that SHIB’s low price is beginning to entice buyers again, although its volume remains modest at $220 million today.

Its price is likely to rise in parallel with the market, with an end-of-year bull rally helping to push it back towards $0.000030 in November, and then towards $0.000050 by January.

$1.7 Million Raised in Presale: Is PEPENODE Going to Be the Big New Meme Coin of 2026?

The coins above have good prospects in the short- and long-term, yet many investors would also do well to consider diversifying their portfolios into small-cap tokens as well.

Such tokens can post disproportionate, exponential gains, seeing as how they start from low levels and can rise quickly once they gain new listings.

One token hoping to do this soon is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), a new ERC-20 cryptocurrency that recently launched its presale.

It has now raised $1.7 million in its sale, which is attracting more investors with each passing week.

PEPENODE has been intriguing investors because of its claim to be the market’s first mine-to-earn token.

What this means is that users will have the ability to earn rewards by building their own virtual mining rigs.

They can add virtual nodes to their rigs by buying them with PEPENODE, something which could drive demand for the new token.

And the more nodes a user has, the more they’ll earn in rewards, which PEPENODE will pay out in third-party tokens, such as Fartcoin and Pepe.

Holders will also be able to stake PEPENODE, making it a potentially very lucrative token.

Its sale will end a little later in the year, but investors can join now by heading over to the PEPENODE website.

It’s currently selling for $0.0010918, a price that will continue to rise until the sale closes.

Buy PEPENODE Here.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
