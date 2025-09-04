BTC $111,284.63 -0.47%
Price Analysis

Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin


As the crypto price prediction turns increasingly bullish, here's what we expect XRP, PI and DOGE to do next.
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin.

The crypto price prediction for XRP, Pi Coin and Dogecoin has turned more bullish today, if only because the market continues to remain in an oversold position, making a rebound more likely.

The market’s total cap has slipped by a very minor 0.3% in the past 24 hours, while Bitcoin (BTC) is down by 0.5%, and Solana by 1.5%.

Yet there remain some opportunities for gains today, with Ethereum rising by 1%, while oversold tokens are getting closer to rebounds.

This is particularly the case for the alts that we feature below, all of which could be about to rally strongly very soon.

Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 September

XRP ($XRP): Q4 Could Bring Huge Gains Amid Ripple Expansion

At $2.85, the XRP price has dipped by 0.5% in the past 24 hours, while it’s also down 5% in a week and by 7% in a month.

On the other hand, XRP has a bullish 415% return in the last 12 months, making it one of the strongest top-20 coins over this period.

It has its strong fundamentals to thank for this growth, with Ripple continuing to expand its cross-border payments business again after finally ending its long-running legal battle with the SEC in early August.

Recent weeks have seen the firm buy stablecoin platform Rails for $200 million, while it has also announced partnerships and secured licenses in Dubai.

This is very encouraging for XRP, which is now close to bottoming out, as its chart indicates.

XRP chart - crypto price prediction.
Source: TradingView

We can see its RSI (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) getting close to bottoms, which could mean that XRP could rise again after touching $2.80.

It could return to $3 by the latter weeks of September, while ending the year above $5, assuming a Fed rate cut and an end-of-year bull rally.

Pi Network ($PI): Steady Upgrades Could Ignite Strong Recovery

PI has suffered a slight drop to $0.3453 today, marking a 2% loss in a week and a 3% loss in a month.

More worryingly, the PI price has also declined by 88% since reaching an all-time high of $2.99 on February 26, with the alt struggling to maintain the momentum of its public launch.

Yet there are encouraging signs that it could be laying the foundation for a steady comeback, given various updates it has rolled out recently.

The most recent is the launch of a Linux version of its node software, making itself more accessible to a wider pool of validators and developers.

It has also rolled out a Pi App Studio, which opens up Pi Network development even to people without coding experience.

As such, there’s every chance that it will recover strongly as the market picks up again towards the end of the year.

Pi Network chart - crypto price prediction.
Source: TradingView

It has been trading in an oversold position for way too long, so a bullish end to the year could see it rise back above $1, and even beyond $2.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): Rising Institutional Activity Will Push Meme Coin Back Towards Highs

Dogecoin has held to the $0.2166 level today, and while this marks a 3% drop in a week, the popular meme token boasts a 4% gain in a month and a 125% increase in a year.

This compares favorably to other alts and meme coins, with the main reason for DOGE’s relative success being its long-standing community of supporters.

Despite having little in the way of fundamentals or utility, Dogecoin continues to attract support and interest, if only because Elon Musk remains one of its biggest supporters.

For instance, Musk’s longtime attorney, Alex Spiro, is about to launch a new institutional investment vehicle for DOGE, with an initial raise of $200 million.

This shows how DOGE occasionally benefits from pumps and positive news, and with X still working towards digital payments, there remains the outside chance that Dogecoin payments could come to the social network.

Dogecoin price prediction chart.
Source: TradingView

And if we look at its chart, we see that it too has suffered over the past month, but could be close to staging a comeback.

Once its MACD drops into a clearly negative/oversold position, the crypto price prediction for DOGE will turn positive, with the coin climbing to $0.30 in October and reaching $0.50 by the end of the year.

The Next 100x Meme Token? Maxi Doge Raises $1.8 Million in Popular ICO

While the above tokens are sporting increasingly positive crypto price predictions, there are also newer tokens in the market that could explode later in the year.

Some of these are presale coins, with one of the most exciting such coins being Maxi Doge ($MAXI), an ERC-20 token that opened its ICO a few weeks ago.

It has now raised just over $1.8 million, in what is a clear sign of its growing—and future—popularity.

Ostensibly another Dogecoin-themed meme token, Maxi Doge is actually something a little different, with the new project having a hyper-bullish trading theme.

It’s currently building an online community that will congregate on its Discord and Telegram channels, where they’ll have the opportunity to share trading tups, as well as coordinate strategies.

At the same time, Maxi Doge will host regular trading competitions, tasking community members with seeing how they can make the most returns within a given context and given space of time.

Winners will receive rewards in the form of MAXI, which will have a max supply of 150.24 billion tokens.

Holders of MAXI will be able to stake the token for regular staking yields, while Maxi Doge itself will be retaining 25% of its overall supply for use in a Maxi Fund.

It will use this fund to support new partnerships and publicity initiatives, helping to grow Maxi Doge and raise its profile.

Together with the trading competitions, the Fund should give MAXI a big edge over its rivals.

Investors can join the sale by visiting the Maxi Doge website, where MAXI currently costs $$0.0002555.

This will rise in just under two days and will continue to rise until the sale ends, so investors should act quickly.

Visit the Official Website Here

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

