Crypto Price Prediction Today 17 September – XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin

With the Fed likely to cut interest rates today, here's why the crypto price prediction for these 3 coins is so bullish.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

With the market waiting for the FOMC to announce its decision on interest rates today, the crypto price prediction for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin continues to look bullish.

These coins have all inched upwards over the past week, as investors become increasingly confident that the Fed will cut rates for the first time since December.

By reducing rates and effectively boosting the money supply, cryptocurrency prices are likely to increase, as investors become more interested in risk-on assets.

In turn, this could see XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin pushing to new highs for the year, and potentially setting new ATHs.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Ripple Growth and ETF Approvals Could Send Altcoin to New Highs in Q4

XRP has risen to $3.02 today, making for a 2% increase in a week and a 7% rise in the past fortnight.

The altcoin has also turned positive for the month, with a 1.5% increase, providing a turnaround that should help launch it further in the event of rate cut today.

And in the longer term, there are numerous reasons why the XRP price is likely to continue rising, given Ripple’s encouraging growth as a company.

It has made acquisitions, signed partnerships and expanded into new geographical areas in recent weeks, boosting its business and stoking greater demand for XRP.

Source: TradingView

On top of this, the SEC is likely to approve multiple XRP ETFs a little later in the year, something which could resulting in a flood of institutional money entering the XRP market.

All of this coincides with XRP entering a position where it’s ready to rebound strongly, with its indicators recently beginning to recover from oversold levels.

As such, the XRP price could reach $3.50 by the end of the month, before passing $5 in December.

Crypto Price Prediction: Cardano ($ADA) – Layer-One Network Growth and ETF Hopes Will Push Alt to New Highs

ADA has crept to $0.8751 today, with the altcoin – the 11th-biggest coin in the market – suffering a slight dip in the past week but a 5.5% gain in a fortnight.

It’s also down by 4.5% in a month, which arguably puts it in a prime position to make a strong comeback in the coming weeks, especially if the Fed does cut rates.

If we look at its chart, we see that it’s about to break free of a bullish pennant, while its indicators are also threatening to rise from disappointing positions.

It’s MACD (orange, blue), for example, spent the last half of August (and early September) declining, and now it has begun rising again.

Source: TradingView

This would suggest a gradual renewal of buying pressure, with transfer data suggesting that whales are accumulating ADA again.

This is bullish for ADA, and in the coming months Cardano’s fundamentals as a platform is also likely to boost its price.

Cardano continues to grow as a network and roll out new updates, improving its utility as a layer-one network over time.

And it’s also waiting on Grayscale’s application for a Cardano ETF, which Bloomberg has given a 90% chance of approval.

This will only feed into demand for ADA, which could rise to $1 in a few weeks and then top $2 in December.

Crypto Price Prediction: Dogecoin ($DOGE) – Next Big Milestone is $1

Dogecoin has also risen very modestly today, with its current price of $0.2669 representing a 10% gain in the past week and a 20% gain in a month.

This makes DOGE one of the best-performing top-20 tokens over this period, giving it some strong momentum as we enter what may be a very bullish period for the market.

As with the other coins in this article, the crypto price prediction for DOGE is bullish because we could see the approval of several Dogecoin ETFs soon (from Grayscale, Bitwise and 21Shares).

If so, the Dogecoin price could rocket, with its chart today showing that it has already broken out from a pennant.

Source: TradingView

The conditions are therefore rip for further gains, with DOGE’s RSI (yellow) and MACD both in elevated positions.

Yet what’s encouraging here is that they’re still some way from peaking, meaning that more gains should be coming this week.

Dogecoin could therefore reach $0.35 by the end of September, while ETF approvals could send DOGE to $1 by the final month of the year.

