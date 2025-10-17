Crypto Price Prediction Today 17 October – XRP, Pi Coin, Shiba Inu

As stocks across the globe continue to tumble, we explain why the crypto price prediction for these 3 coins is still extremely bullish.

Markets worldwide have slid on U.S. regional bank fears, negatively impacting the short-term crypto price prediction for XRP, Pi Coin, and Shiba Inu.

These three altcoins have all suffered heavy losses in the past 24 hours, with all three also posting double-digit declines in the past week.

Yet heavy losses create the conditions for big rebounds, while one new token in particular is gaining lots of momentum as it prepares to launch.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – More Short-Term Pain, But Long-Term Highs Coming

XRP has posted a big 7% loss today, dropping down to $2.21 and confirming a 21% decline in a week.

But as noted above, today’s selloff has followed from wider fears surrounding the global economy, including U.S. regional banks and concerns that the AI market may be a bubble waiting to burst.

Put differently, XRP’s fundamental position remains largely unchanged, and in this respect, it remains encouraging to note that the altcoin is still up by 300% in a year.

Its short-term fortunes could also improve significantly as and when the first XRP ETFs begin launching, something which could drive institutional investment into XRP.

If we look at its chart today, we see that its indicators have more or less hit rock bottom.

Source: TradingView

It will be interesting to see whether XRP’s $2.20 support can hold up, and if it can’t, whether the $2.00 level can hold up afterwards.

If these levels are breached, we could even see a dive towards $1.80 or $1.60 in the short- or medium-term.

However, given Ripple’s recent growth and XRP’s fundamental strength, an improvement in market conditions could see it bounce back up very quickly.

It could reach $3 again by the end of November, before ending the year close to $5.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pi Network ($PI) – Alarm Bells Ring as Altcoin Struggles to Escape Downward Spiral

PI has dropped by 5% in the past 24 hours, with its fall to $0.198 also marking a 17% loss in seven days and a 44% decline in 30 days.

This is concerning, but what’s more concerning is that PI has also fallen by a whopping 93% since hitting an all-time high of $2.99 in late February.

This is symptomatic of a long-term, possibly terminal decline, and so far efforts to provide Pi Network with more utility – such as its $100 million venture fund – have done little to win over doubters.

Pi has faced critics from its inception, and unfortunately, it has been unable to attract listings from major exchanges, such as Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and numerous others.

And its chart today highlights how it has been on a consistent decline since May, with its indicators struggling to bounce from oversold positions.

Source: TradingView

Few coins in the top 100 have a chart like this, with indicators like this, and the reason may be that PI is in serious trouble.

There have been instances over the past few months where it has briefly looked like it was recovering, but its price ends up barely breaking even before falling to a new low.

While a big exchange listing could send it flying upwards (e.g., back towards $1 and above), the absence of such listings could see it continue to drop further, especially if the market remains in a funk.

Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) – Oversold Position Means Token May Rebound Heavily by December

At $0.000009558, SHIB has dropped by 7% in a day, 20% in a week, and by 27% in a month, while it’s also down by 47% in the past year.

These are disappointing percentages, although SHIB’s situation isn’t quite as bad as PI’s, if only because it has managed some rises and rallies over the past few months.

And currently, its indicators are nearing rock bottom, approaching a position where the steep discount may entice buyers and trigger a rebound.

Source: TradingView

Of course, we may need the current period of market-wide pessimism to play out before the SHIB price can enjoy a concerted recovery.

But if the market does witness a flood of altcoin ETF launches, this will create the conditions for a general rebound, of which Shiba Inu will be a part.

Fundamentally, it remains one of the stronger meme coins, having grown its own ecosystem of DEXes and dapps, including its own layer-two network, Shibarium.

And with more updates and launches coming in the future, SHIB could enjoy a strong resurgence towards the end of the year, and into 2026.

It could return to $0.000020 by the end of November, and $0.000030 by the end of December.

