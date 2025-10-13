Crypto Price Prediction Today 13 October – XRP, Cardano, PENGU

With the market rebounding vigorously today, the crypto price prediction for these 3 tokens is looking very exciting.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The market has bounced back strongly over the weekend, with the crypto price prediction for XRP, Cardano, and PENGU looking much more positive today.

These coins have all posted bullish gains in the past 24 hours, and their technicals and fundamentals suggest that more rallies will be coming soon.

And as the market recovers and enters an increasingly buoyant phase, we take a look at an up-and-coming token that could potentially outperform once it launches in the next few weeks.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Overselling Clears Way for ETF-Driven Push to New ATH

XRP has rebounded by 10% in the past 24 hours, although its current price of $2.63 represents an 11% drop in a week and a 15% decline in a month.

On the other hand, XRP retains a very solid 392% increase in the past year, with the coin’s fundamentals remaining as bullish as they were prior to last week’s liquidation-fuelled selloff.

The most positive thing XRP has on its horizon is the incoming launch of numerous XRP ETFs, which will drive significant institutional investment in the altcoin.

And with Ripple continuing to expand its cross-border payment and stablecoin business, demand for XRP is only going to increase in the medium- and long-term.

Source: TradingView

Its chart today suggests that the coin could bounce back strongly from the weekend’s dip, with its indicators beginning to rise from heavily oversold positions.

For example, its relative strength index (yellow) has now risen above 40 after slipping below 30 a couple of days ago, while its MACD (orange, blue) has bottomed out.

From here, we may see the XRP price rise consistently, driven by ETF launches and ongoing Ripple growth.

It could hit $3 by the end of October, before breaking its current ATH of $3.65 by the end of November.

Crypto Price Prediction: Cardano ($ADA) – L1 Development and Canary ETF to Boost ADA by 2026

At $0.7216, ADA has risen by 12% in the past 24 hours, although it remains down by 15% in the past week and by 22% in the last 30 days.

These may be disappointing declines, but as with XRP, this overselling has created the conditions for a big rally in the near future.

ADA is also looking forward to the launch of a multi-asset ETF, offered by Canary, and once it goes live, it could result in a big boost.

There’s also the fact that Cardano is one of the most well-established and reputable layer-one networks in crypto, with its platform undergoing regular development and updating.

While it remains relatively small compared to the biggest L1s (e.g., Ethereum and Solana), its steady development will boost its utility and adoption over time, boosting the ADA price in turn.

Source: TradingView

And today, ADA’s chart also reveals a coin that is beginning to bounce back after some very heavy selling.

Based on how oversold it has been recently, we could see the ADA price return to $1 by the end of the month, while making it back above $3 by the end of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU) – Meme Token to Surge on the Back of NFT Sales and ETF

PENGU has posted a substantial 16% gain today, but at $0.02551, it remains down by 18% in a week and by 30% in a month.

Although it has faced challenges over the past couple of months, PENGU’s prospects appear very promising.

For one, Canary has filed to launch an ETF that would invest in PENGU and also in Pudgy Penguins NFTs.

This would provide a massive boost to PENGU, especially when so few meme tokens (with the exception of Dogecoin) are likely to have their own ETFs anytime soon.

PENGU also benefits from the ongoing popularity of the Pudgy Penguins NFT series, which boasts total sales worth $714.6 million, as well as a current daily volume of $5 million.

Its chart today suggests that it too could be breaking out soon, given how much the market has been overselling it.

Source: TradingView

If it could decisively break through the $0.030 resistance level, then it we could witness a surge towards former highs.

It may reach $0.040 by the middle of November, while entering 2026 above the $0.10 level.

PEPENODE Raises $1.8 Million as Anticipation Builds for Mine-to-Earn Token

With the market rebounding strongly from the weekend’s selloff, now may be an ideal time to invest in newer tokens, which could post outsized gains once the end-of-year rally gets into full swing.

One new token that looks particularly good in this respect is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), which is an Ethereum-based mine-to-earn token that has begun generating lots of hype.

So close… but so far. 🔥



Time to upgrade those nodes to get some more 😉⛏https://t.co/FaKIaBpf4I pic.twitter.com/dlsXwoKUoE — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) October 11, 2025

Launching later in the year, PEPENODE will enable its users to build their own virtual mining rigs. They can use these rigs to earn rewards in other meme tokens (such as Pepe and Fartcoin), while they can increase their rewards by spending PEPENODE to acquire more nodes.

This mechanic could create strong demand for PEPENODE, and judging by the amount it has raised in its presale—over $1.8 million—investors already appear interested. This is also helped by the fact that you can stake PEPENODE for staking yields, which are currently just above 700% APY.

Investors can join its presale at the official PEPENODE website, where it currently costs $0.0011005, although this price will continue to rise until the sale ends.