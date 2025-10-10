Crypto Price Prediction Today 10 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Sui

The market is pushing closer to an end-of-year bull rally, and the crypto price prediction for these 3 tokens is looking better by the day.

The crypto price prediction for XRP, BNB Coin and Sui is looking very promising today, with the wider market continuing to wait patiently for a big rally.

These three altcoins are all in positions where they could rally strongly very soon, with each boasting strong fundamentals that will support longer term increases.

We’ll examine these three in the following article, while we’ll also be discussing a new token that is showing enough potential to surge when it lists later in the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Bullish Fundamentals and Oversold Technicals Predict Big Incoming Rally

Despite having crept up to $2.82 in the past few hours, XRP remains down by 7% in a week and by 5% in a month.

On the other hand, it boasts an impressive 435% increase in the past year, with the altcoin having been one of the chief beneficiaries of Donald Trump’s second term as U.S. President.

Ripple has finally ended its long-running case with the SEC in recent months, freeing up the company to sign new partnerships, make acquisitions and expand into new territories.

This has boosted demand for XRP, which will see another boost in the next few weeks, as the first XRP ETFs are likely to launch.

It’s in this hugely positive environment that the coin finds itself in an oversold position, as highlighted by its RSI (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) indicators.

Source: TradingView

Because XRP has been oversold for a couple of months, it’s now overdue a big rebound, something which the launch of XRP ETFs could trigger.

As such, we may see the coin reach $3.50 by the end of this month, while it could pass $5 in December.

Crypto Price Prediction: BNB Coin ($BNB) – Bull Market Will Push Binance’s Token to New Highs

BNB has dipped by 1.5% in the past 24 hours, yet its current price of $1,259 represents a 16% gain in a week and a 42% increase in month.

Clearly, BNB is one of the market’s hottest top-100 coins at the moment, and it doesn’t look like the token will run out of steam anytime soon.

Its indicators remain within bullish ranges, and while there’s an argument that it may be nearing overbought territory, this has been the case since late July.

Source: TradingView

And with the market likely to become even more positive in the next few weeks, as more altcoin ETFs come online, BNB is in a prime position to ride the wave.

Because it’s the native token of Binance, the market’s biggest exchange (by quite some distance), it will directly benefit from any increase in trading activity.

For this reason, it could reach $1,500 by the end of October, while it rise above $2,500 by the end of the year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Sui ($SUI) – Network Growth and Canary ETF Ready to Set Altcoin Alight

SUI has risen to $3.46 in the past couple of hours, and while it’s down by 3.5% in the past week, it boasts a decent 9% increase in a fortnight.

While SUI is up by 90% in a year, it remans 35% down from its all-time high of $5.35, which it set back in January.

It therefore has some catching up to do, although the MOVE-based cryptocurrency (and Libra offshoot) has the fundamentals to retake and then eclipse its current ATH.

Sui is currently the ninth-biggest blockchain in terms of total value locked in, which stands at $2.6 billion, having risen by 163% in the past year.

It’s witnessing encouraging growth as a smart-contract platform, while its chart today suggests that a rebound may be coming soon.

Source: TradingView

Its MACD is about to turn positive, indicative of returning buying pressure, while it has also been trading within a bullish pennant.

This pennant is close to a convergence point, implying that the SUI price could break out very soon.

And with Canary planning to launch a SUI ETF, the altcoin could surge towards the end of year, with its target being a bullish $8.

$1.8 Million Raised As PEPENODE Prepares to Launch Mine-to-Earn Platform

As good as the tokens above look right now, traders may also want to diversify into smaller, newer tokens, since these can often outperform the market during bull rallies.

This may include investing in presale coins, which often have the advantage of generating momentum prior to listing on exchanges.

One such coin with lots of momentum is PEPENODE ($PEPENODE), an ERC-20 token that has raised just over $1.7 million in its sale.

Never Mine in the Dark. ⛏



Let PEPENODE show you the light with the World’s first MINE-TO-EARN Memecoin. 🔥https://t.co/FaKIaBoHfa pic.twitter.com/U2B7p5W1XY — PEPENODE (@pepenode_io) October 9, 2025

What’s interesting about PEPENODE is that it’s launching a mine-to-earn platform, which will provide users with the chance to run their own virtual mining rigs.

Users can expand their rigs by buying new nodes with the PEPENODE token, with more nodes equalling greater rewards.

The platform will pay rewards out in the form of other popular meme coins, such as Fartcoin and Pepe.

This could provide a strong incentive to buy and hold PEPENODE, which investors can also stake.

They can join the token’s presale by visiting the PEPENDOE website and connecting a compatible wallet, such as Best Wallet.

PEPENODE is currently available at $0.0010962, although this price will rise every three days until the sale ends.