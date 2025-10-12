BTC $113,255.83 1.23%
Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: Robert Kiyosaki Focuses on ETH and Silver – Is He Front-Running a Global Asset Devaluation?

Cryptocurrency Ethereum
Robert Kiyosaki warns of a global crash and touts silver and Ethereum. ETH price prediction eyes breakout above $4,050 as macro fears rise.
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Ethereum Price Prediction
Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum (ETH/USD) is trading around $3,813, attempting to regain momentum after a sharp correction from its $4,400 peak earlier this month. The market’s uncertainty comes just as financial author Robert Kiyosaki issues one of his most urgent warnings yet, calling for what he describes as the biggest crash in world history and signaling renewed faith in Ethereum and silver as protection against currency devaluation.

Kiyosaki Bets on Real Assets Amid Dollar Weakness

In a series of posts on X, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad cautioned that a global financial reset could wipe out the savings of millions of retirees. He urged followers to avoid “printed assets” and move toward tangible value, writing: “Inflation turns savers’ cash into trash.”

While Kiyosaki has long supported gold, silver, and bitcoin, his recent comments highlight a growing conviction in Ethereum’s dual role as both a store of value and a practical asset within the digital economy.

“Today, I believe silver and Ethereum are the best because they are stores of value, but more importantly, used in industry, and prices are low,” he said.

Earlier this week, he called silver and Ethereum “hot, hot, hot,” suggesting both could see explosive upside once investors begin shifting from fiat-based assets. He believes the next phase of wealth preservation will favor scarce, productive assets, whether that’s physical metal or programmable money.

ETH Technical Outlook: Range Before the Rebound

On the technical front, Ethereum price prediction appears bearish, as BTC consolidates in a sideways range between $3,720 and $3,860, holding above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,719, which has acted as near-term support.

The RSI at 39 suggests oversold conditions, hinting that sellers may be losing control. Despite trading below its 100-period moving average (around $4,270), the broader structure shows signs of a descending trendline compression, often preceding a reversal.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The 61.8% Fibonacci level at $4,055 forms a significant resistance zone; a breakout above it could confirm a bullish reversal toward $4,200–$4,330, areas where Ethereum last consolidated before its September drop. If, however, ETH slips below $3,720, bears could test $3,512, the base of the prior rally.

For traders, a potential buy-the-dip setup near $3,720–$3,760 offers a favorable risk-reward profile, with targets at $3,950–$4,200 and stops below $3,680.

Macro Risks Meet Digital Opportunity

Kiyosaki’s warning about a weakening dollar mirrors rising concerns over debt, inflation, and policy fatigue. His shift toward Ethereum suggests that even traditional investors are starting to view blockchain assets as protection against currency erosion.

If global devaluation continues, Ethereum’s real-world utility in decentralized finance, tokenization, and smart contracts could make it a digital parallel to silver, limited in supply and increasingly adopted by institutions.

For now, Ethereum’s consolidation near $3,800 reflects market caution. A clear move above $4,050 could revive momentum toward $4,400, while failure to hold $3,720 risks further downside.

Kiyosaki’s argument highlights a changing mindset: investors are redefining what holds value in an economy driven by digital systems. If he’s right, Ethereum could emerge as one of the main winners in that transition.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $23 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.013095—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: – XRP Hasn’t Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-12 14:44:19
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction:  What Onchain Signals Suggest for BTC Price Direction – Up or Down?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-12 14:02:40
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
