Crypto Is ‘The Future,’ House Financial Services Oversight Subcommittee Chair Says

Election Regulation U.S. Congress
As Congressman Bill Huizenga touts crypto as “the future” during a major House hearing, his expected 2026 Senate run sets up a high-stakes GOP clash with fellow pro-crypto contender Mike Rogers. The battle for Michigan could become crypto’s first major test in a U.S. Senate race.
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Congressman Bill Huizenga (R-MI) said digital assets are “the future” while discussing potential crypto policy during a key House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday.

HFSC Holds Critical Crypto Hearing Amid Policy Talks

Titled “American Innovation and the Future of Digital Assets: From Blueprint to a Functional Framework,” the June 4 hearing widely focused on concerns regarding the development of a digital asset regulatory framework.

Largely covering the CLARITY Act of 2025, the hearing brought together several crypto-oriented witnesses, including former SEC commissioner Elad Roisman, Etheralize founder Vivek Raman, Uniswap Labs Chief Legal Officer Katherine Minarik, and former CFTC chairman Rostin Benham and Timothy Massad.

“I’ve been proudly involved in this issue for over a decade having been former chair of the capital markets subcommittee and having been involved in oversight and investigations,” Huizenga said.“This is the future and we better get our act together.”

A Pro-Crypto Senate Showdown

Huizenga’s comments come just one week after reports emerged that the House Financial Services Oversight subcommittee chair intends to run for Michigan’s open Senate seat in 2026.

Huizenga is known for his crypto-friendly stance toward issues impacting the blockchain sector, having co-sponsored digital asset legislation including FIT21 and the CLARITY Act.

The move is likely to upset mainstay Trump-supporters, with Republicans largely backing former Michigan congressman Mike Rogers to campaign for Senate in 2026.

Crypto donors have already begun to throw backing in the race, with new crypto super PAC First Principles Digital slated to endorse Rogers in the lead-up to election day.

Rogers also has a pro-crypto track record and holds an A rating on digital asset advocacy organization Stand With Crypto’s politician ranking database.

“Ensuring that crypto, the next generation of internet information and value flow, is imbued with American values — and payments denominated in American dollars — is paramount,” Rogers said in a recent op-ed published in The Washington Examiner. “Our national security is directly tied to the strength of our economy, and the dollar maintaining its primacy as the global reserve currency.”

