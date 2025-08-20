Crypto Companies Rush IPO Timeline to Capitalize on Hot U.S. Market Conditions: Report

Crypto companies rush IPO timeline to capitalize on hot U.S. market conditions as Wall Street banks reveal $15B pipeline before September including Gemini and Figure Technology.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 20, 2025

Crypto companies are accelerating their initial public offering (IPO) preparations with regulatory authorities to take advantage of favorable market dynamics before the September 1 Labor Day holiday in the United States.

A recent Bloomberg report indicates that these digital asset companies include Gemini Space Station Inc., helmed by billionaire twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, alongside blockchain-focused lending firm Figure Technology Solutions Inc.

Wall Street Banks Reveal $15B Crypto Companies IPO Pipeline Before September

Earlier market uncertainties, including this year’s trade policy volatility, caused potential public companies to delay their debuts.

However, these concerns have largely evaporated following successful listings like stablecoin provider Circle Internet Group Inc., which more than doubled in value upon market entry.

“We are witnessing technology sector participants fast-track their schedules, with some who were previously targeting late this year or early next year now inquiring whether we can expedite the process,” explained Will Connolly, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s co-head of equity capital markets.

Keith Canton, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s co-head of Americas equity capital markets, suggests that dozens of enterprises could complete public offerings before year-end, potentially generating over $15 billion collectively and pushing total IPO proceeds, excluding SPACs, toward $40 billion in 2024.

JPMorgan is reportedly managing approximately 10 companies that have filed publicly or confidentially within its IPO pipeline, plus an additional 15 to 20 firms actively testing the market waters.

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. IPO market is working to overcome several sluggish years following the record-breaking surge of 2021.

This risk-positive environment is fueling optimism that 2025 will maintain this upward trajectory, with crypto companies positioned to benefit.

The Circle IPO success story has particularly captured Wall Street’s attention to the digital asset market.

Recently, crypto exchange Bullish also made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange with backing from Wall Street billionaire Peter Thiel, breaking new ground with its $1.15 billion initial public offering.

The company became the first U.S.-listed entity to raise such a substantial sum entirely through blockchain-based stablecoins.

Bloomberg’s ranking of major U.S. listings shows two crypto companies, Circle and CoreWeave, leading the top 10 best-performing IPOs of 2025, delivering returns of 336% and 132% to investors, respectively.

Source: Bloomberg

Also ranking prominently is Figma, which has recently ventured into cryptocurrency through Bitcoin acquisitions. The design company generated over 110% in returns following its public listing.

Another crypto company is Bullish, which priced its IPO at $37 per share, achieving a $5.4 billion valuation and raising $1.1 billion while providing investors with a 66% return.

Which Crypto Companies’ IPO Filings Are Coming Next?

As the IPO season approaches, numerous crypto-focused enterprises are competing to go public.

On Monday, blockchain-based lending platform Figure Technology Solutions, co-founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, publicly submitted its IPO filing.

Figure Technology Solutions previously raised $200 million in a 2021 funding round at a $3.2 billion valuation.

Meanwhile, Ripple has emerged as a supporter of Gemini’s forthcoming IPO, extending a $75 million credit facility to the exchange that could expand to $150 million.

Gemini, planning to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GEMI,” disclosed this arrangement while filing for its highly anticipated public offering.

This development positions Gemini to become the third crypto exchange to go public in the United States, following Coinbase in 2021 and Bullish earlier this month.

Additionally, the IPO acceleration occurs amid a shifting regulatory environment that increasingly favors digital assets.

🇺🇸 Weekly Crypto Regs Roundup: Trump Media’s BTC ETF bid, SEC eyes clear rules post-Ripple, states crack down on $247M kiosk fraud.#CryptoRegulation #Regshttps://t.co/pc1cQidDpJ — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 15, 2025

Since President Trump’s inauguration in January, the Securities and Exchange Commission has dismissed most litigation against cryptocurrency companies.

The Trump administration has further advanced its crypto-supportive policies through various regulatory and policy initiatives.