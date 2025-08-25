BTC $112,836.08 -1.29%
ETH $4,632.58 -4.78%
SOL $198.02 -4.84%
PEPE $0.000010 -6.03%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.22%
DOGE $0.22 -5.83%
XRP $2.96 -2.36%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.85
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Largest Since March: Crypto Funds Hit by $1.43B Weekly Outflows, CoinShares Says

Bitcoin CoinShares Ethereum
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Bitcoin Drops Below $85K Amid Panic Selling, ETF Outflows Soar

Digital asset investment products experienced their heaviest weekly outflows since March, totaling $1.43 billion, according to data from CoinShares.

The exodus comes amid renewed uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, with trading volumes in exchange-traded products (ETPs) spiking to $38 billion last week, roughly 50% higher than the 2025 average.

Early in the week, investors pulled nearly $2 billion from crypto funds as concerns mounted that the Fed would maintain its hawkish stance on interest rates.

However, sentiment shifted following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which were perceived as more dovish than expected. This reversal sparked inflows of $594 million later in the week, partially offsetting the earlier losses.

Bitcoin Bears the Brunt

Bitcoin products bore the majority of the pain, recording $1 billion in outflows for the week. The world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to face headwinds, with investors cautious about near-term price performance amid macroeconomic volatility.

Month-to-date figures show this divergence: Bitcoin has posted net outflows of $1 billion, reflecting waning confidence, while Ethereum has managed to sustain inflows despite the broader risk-off sentiment.

Year-to-date inflows for Bitcoin stand at just 11% of its total assets under management (AUM), lagging behind Ethereum.

Ethereum Shows Relative Resilience

Ethereum weathered the storm more effectively, with outflows limited to $440 million. Mid-week buying momentum helped offset initial pessimism, driving month-to-date inflows of $2.5 billion, compared with Bitcoin’s losses.

Ethereum’s rebound was reflected in its performance relative to AUM. CoinShares reported that inflows represented 26% of total Ethereum AUM, showing stronger institutional conviction in the asset’s long-term potential.

The relative resilience suggests that investors may view Ethereum as better positioned to benefit from dovish monetary indications and its evolving role in decentralized finance and staking markets.

Altcoins Deliver Mixed Results

Flows into alternative digital assets were varied, reflecting polarized investor appetite. XRP recorded the strongest gains, attracting $25 million, followed by Solana with $12 million and Cronos with $4.4 million. These inflows indicate selective confidence in high-cap projects with active ecosystems and institutional traction.

On the other hand, emerging tokens struggled. SUI suffered the steepest losses, with $12.9 million in outflows, while TON products shed $1.5 million. The contrasting performance illustrates a market increasingly focused on established projects over speculative plays during times of macro uncertainty.

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of XRP, SOL, and DOGE By End of 2025
2025-08-22 16:37:13
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,090,968,121,105
-0.84
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of XRP, SOL, and DOGE By End of 2025
2025-08-22 16:37:13
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Bullish Golden Cross Appears – SHIB Could 10x Your Money From Here
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-08-25 16:52:40
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Director Reveals Secret Protocol Test – DOGE Going to $10?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-08-25 16:42:31
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors