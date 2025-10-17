Crypto Funding Surges Past $19B in 2025 as October Raises Hit $2.5B

Investors now expect total fundraising to top $25 billion by year’s end.

Crypto fundraising accelerated sharply in October, with 27 blockchain and digital asset companies securing more than $2.5 billion, according to data from DefiLlama.

The surge brings total funding for 2025 to over $19 billion, already surpassing last year’s total by more than $9 billion, signaling renewed investor confidence in the digital asset sector.

Crypto Funding Forecast Raised to $25B as Investor Confidence Returns

While PitchBook had forecast $18 billion in crypto fundraising for 2025, investors at Galaxy Ventures and Codebase now expect that figure to exceed $25 billion by year’s end, pointing to a strong resurgence in both venture and institutional interest in blockchain infrastructure.

The month’s standout raise came from Polymarket, the decentralized prediction market platform, which secured a staggering $2 billion strategic investment from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange.

The deal values Polymarket at $9 billion post-money, marking one of the largest single rounds in crypto history and underscoring Wall Street’s deepening engagement with tokenized financial products.

Polymarket also quietly completed two prior rounds earlier this year, including a $150 million raise led by Founders Fund and a $55 million round led by Blockchain Capital ahead of the 2024 US election.

Founded in 2020, the platform has evolved from a niche market tool into a high-stakes forecasting ecosystem bridging traditional and on-chain finance.

Bermuda-licensed life insurer Meanwhile raised $82 million in a Series B round co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures, with participation from Pantera Capital, Apollo, and Stillmark.

The company is developing Bitcoin-based annuities, savings, and retirement products aimed at bringing long-term financial stability to the crypto economy.

CEO Zac Townsend said the company’s mission is to “enable global users to save and protect wealth in BTC.”

Dutch firm Amdax closed a $35 million funding round to launch AMBTS, a Bitcoin-focused treasury management platform.

The initiative reflects a growing European appetite for Bitcoin-backed reserves, joining a broader movement led by firms such as Treasury, Strive, and MicroStrategy.

With nearly $20 billion raised so far this year, 2025 is shaping up to be the strongest year for crypto fundraising since the 2021 bull market.

Pure Crypto’s First Fund Soars Nearly 1,000%

As reported, Pure Crypto, a relatively quiet player in the digital asset space based outside Chicago, has turned heads after revealing its flagship fund has surged nearly 1,000% since its inception in 2018.

What began as a crypto experiment within a traditional wealth management firm is now a $60 million fund, backed by a sharp strategy and family office capital.

Founded by Jeremy Boynton, who also runs Laureate Wealth Management, and managed alongside partner Zachary Lindquist, Pure Crypto has grown into a $100 million crypto-focused fund of funds.

The duo is now preparing to raise capital for their fourth fund, which they say will ride what they see as the final wave of venture-style returns in crypto.

“We think this is maybe the last hurrah in the venture capital-esque nature of crypto returns,” Boynton said.

As regulation solidifies, such as the recent stablecoin bill signed into law by former President Donald Trump, and major corporations explore integrating digital currencies, they see the wild west days of outsized gains coming to a close.