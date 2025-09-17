BTC $115,771.16 -0.56%
ETH $4,486.63 0.02%
SOL $233.74 -2.33%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.96%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.51%
DOGE $0.26 -1.09%
XRP $3.02 -1.14%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.97
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Crypto Exchange Bullish Secures New York BitLicense, Can Now Serve US Institutions

Crypto Exchange United States
Crypto exchange Bullish secures New York BitLicense to serve US institutions after $1.15B record stablecoin IPO and European MiCAR license uplift.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Crypto Exchange Bullish Secures New York BitLicense, Can Now Serve US Institutions

Crypto exchange Bullish has just secured a BitLicense from New York’s financial regulator to unlock institutional trading in America’s financial capital.

According to a recent announcement, the company received both the Virtual Currency Business Activity License and Money Transmission License from NYDFS, which will allow the exchange to serve institutions and advanced traders across New York State.

“New York is widely recognized as being at the forefront of virtual currency regulation,” said Tom Farley, CEO of Bullish and former President of the New York Stock Exchange.

This regulatory breakthrough builds on Bullish’s recent $1.15 billion record IPO entirely through blockchain-based stablecoins and its MiCAR license uplift with Germany’s BaFin for European Union operations.

Bullish Leverages Record IPO and European Regulatory Wins for U.S. Market Entry

Bullish’s licensing breakthrough builds on its recent regulatory and capital market successes across multiple jurisdictions, with operations now spanning the United States, European Union, Hong Kong, and Gibraltar.

The BitLicense approval will enable the company to tap into institutional demand for regulated crypto services using resources from its August IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker BLSH.

In August, Bullish became the first U.S.-listed company to raise over $1 billion entirely in stablecoins, with backing from billionaire Peter Thiel and settlements processed across multiple blockchain networks, including Solana.

Earlier this month, the company also completed its MiCAR license uplift through German regulator BaFin, which provides the foundation for serving institutional clients across the 27-member European Union.

The company’s Frankfurt-based European headquarters puts it under ongoing supervision by BaFin, a regulator trusted by institutional investors and major financial authorities globally.

“We believe that clear regulation drives responsible market evolution and institutional engagement,” said Chris Tyrer, President of Bullish Exchange.

Supporting this institutional focus, prospective institutional customers and advanced traders in New York State can now contact Bullish relationship managers to begin the onboarding process for spot trading and custody services.

The exchange operates a high-performance central limit order book matching engine integrated with automated market making to provide institutional-grade liquidity.

Beyond its trading platform, Bullish’s broader ecosystem includes CoinDesk Indices for digital asset benchmarking, CoinDesk Data for market analytics, and CoinDesk Insights for media and events.

U.S. Becomes Magnet for Global Crypto Firms as Regulatory Clarity Emerges

Bullish’s New York license positions the exchange within a broader wave of blockchain companies establishing or returning to U.S. operations as regulatory frameworks solidify.

Recent data shows over 5,000 blockchain firms now operate in the United States, with more expected as the Trump administration seeks to position America as a global digital asset hub.

Just last week, prediction market Polymarket is targeting a $10 billion valuation as it prepares to relaunch U.S. operations after securing CFTC clearance through its acquisition of Florida-based derivatives exchange QCX.

Similarly, the TON Foundation is establishing a U.S. hub as part of its global expansion beyond Telegram’s reach, while Netherlands-based Deribit and London’s Wintermute have also entered American markets.

“The signal from US capital markets is unmistakable: institutional demand and clearer rules are well underway,” a Nexo spokesperson previously told Cryptonews as the crypto lending platform announced its return to the U.S. market.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins has recently called on the U.S. to “reshore the crypto businesses that fled,” while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared America has entered the “golden age of crypto.”

However, the competitive landscape has intensified as crypto companies rush IPO timelines to capitalize on favorable market conditions, with Wall Street banks revealing a $15 billion pipeline before September.

Industry giants like Gemini and Figure Technology Solutions are among the firms accelerating public offering preparations, following successful debuts by Circle Internet Group and Bullish itself.

Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-17 13:39:16
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-17 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,220,259,312,801
-1.47
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-17 13:39:16
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-17 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
France Threatens to Block EU-Licensed Crypto Firms, AMF Pushes for Centralized Oversight: Report
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-15 17:27:11
Blockchain News
Pakistan Courts Overseas Exchanges With Virtual Asset License Offers
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-15 04:49:47
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors