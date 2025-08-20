BTC $113,645.20 0.24%
Altcoin News

Blockchain.com Adds Ex-KPMG Chief Timothy Flynn to Board Amid IPO Plans

Adoption Blockchain Cryptocurrency
The move adds another layer of financial expertise as the company positions itself for a potential public listing.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Blockchain.com has strengthened its leadership ranks with the addition of Timothy Flynn, the former chairman and CEO of KPMG, to its board of directors.

Key Takeaways:

  • Blockchain.com expands board with top finance leaders, adding ex-KPMG CEO Timothy Flynn and Klaviyo CLO Landon Edmond.
  • The firm’s board now has nine members, reflecting expertise across Wall Street, fintech, and Web3.
  • IPO momentum in crypto markets grows, with Circle, Bullish, and others recently going public.

The move adds another layer of financial expertise as the company positions itself for a potential public listing, according to a Wednesday report from Fortune.

Flynn, who also served as a director at JPMorgan, described Blockchain.com as “a trusted bridge between traditional finance and the digital economy.”

Blockchain.com Adds Flynn, Klaviyo’s Chief Legal Officer to Board

The company also appointed Landon Edmond, Chief Legal Officer of e-commerce platform Klaviyo, to its board.

With these appointments, Blockchain.com’s board now stands at nine members, which President Lane Kasselman said reflects experience “spanning from Wall Street to Web3.”

The expansion comes as crypto firms see renewed investor appetite, with industry heavyweights Circle and Bullish recently going public, and Kraken also rumored to be exploring an IPO.

Founded in 2015, Blockchain.com was among the first companies to provide widely distributed crypto wallets, alongside its popular Blockchain Explorer, a tool used globally to track transactions across Bitcoin and other blockchains.

The firm later diversified into exchange services and crypto payments. Today, its operations are divided into three main areas: retail wallets, institutional services for hedge funds and asset managers, and an asset management arm that includes venture capital, high-frequency trading, and digital treasury services.

Blockchain.com was last valued at $7 billion in 2023. While the firm declined to comment on IPO timelines, the recent hiring of a CFO and COO earlier this year, coupled with the board additions, underscores its readiness to tap public markets.

Kasselman emphasized that the company’s strategy is to build credibility across both traditional finance and digital assets.

Blockchain.com’s IPO plans come amid heightened investor interest in crypto listings. Circle’s June debut saw shares surge nearly 10x from the $31 offering price before settling at $149.

Last week, institutional exchange Bullish more than tripled from its $37 IPO price on its first trading day, closing near $70 on Friday.

Several other crypto firms, including OKX, Grayscale, and Kraken, have either hinted at or initiated plans to go public. Meanwhile, listed industry leaders like Coinbase and MicroStrategy have recently hit multi-year highs.

Tether Taps Ex-White House Crypto Official Bo Hines to Lead U.S. Strategy

Meanwhile, Tether has appointed Bo Hines, former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Donald Trump, as its new Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy.

Hines will work directly with Tether’s leadership on regulatory engagement and policy initiatives as the company ramps up its U.S. expansion.

Hines, who played a key role in digital asset initiatives at the White House, said stablecoins can improve financial inclusion and modernize payments.

His appointment reflects a wider trend of crypto firms hiring former government officials to strengthen policy engagement and bridge the gap between blockchain innovation and U.S. regulation.

Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
