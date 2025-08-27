BTC $112,124.60 2.03%
ETH $4,632.35 2.55%
SOL $208.22 7.78%
PEPE $0.000010 0.98%
SHIB $0.000012 1.87%
DOGE $0.22 2.81%
XRP $3.02 1.91%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.73
Cryptonews Altcoin News

These 3 Altcoins Are Exploding This Altcoin Season – Cronos, Jito, Hyperliquid Could Be The Next Millionaire Makers

Altcoin altcoin season Cronos
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Altcoin season remains fragmented, yet trading volumes and selective rallies continue to emerge. Cronos is the clearest example this week, advancing sharply after new corporate and structural developments pushed activity higher.

Altcoin season is not simply defined by broad rallies across all tokens. Instead, capital is shifting toward assets with liquidity, direct trading pairs, and news that changes the perception of use. This selective rotation shows why Cronos can surge on the back of treasury news, while Jito gains from governance alignment, and Hyperliquid benefits from perpetual contract flows.

Cronos (CRO): Surging on Corporate Linkage and On-Chain Growth

Cronos is trading at $0.248, an increase of more than 20 percent over the past 24 hours. Market capitalization stands at $8.3 billion.

The move came after an announcement that Trump Media and Crypto.com partnered to create a public vehicle with a planned $6.4 billion investment strategy for CRO. Trump Media committed to a $105 million purchase of CRO, and a new listing has been planned on Nasdaq under the ticker MCGA. This step effectively positioned CRO as part of a treasury-backed initiative, extending its reach beyond an exchange token.

On-chain, Cronos also shows rising usage following the July upgrade that integrated the Cosmos SDK and expanded interoperability through IBC. Data providers report a 14% increase in gas usage and a 33% rise in contract deployment since the update. Combined with growing derivatives coverage, including new perpetual contracts, this has created both technical and fundamental support for CRO’s rally.

Jito (JTO): Governance and Staking Utility

Jito is trading near $1.96, recording daily gains of close to 10% with a market capitalization of about $726 million. The circulating supply is near 370 million tokens, and volume has exceeded $50 million in the past day.

Jito Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The token underpins liquid staking on Solana and benefits from the clarity that non-custodial staking products can remain outside securities classification. A recent governance decision, JIP 24, transferred all protocol fees to the Jito DAO treasury, strengthening alignment with holders.

These updates provide a base for continued use, though recent volatility tied to exchange margin restrictions has tempered momentum.

Hyperliquid (HYPE): Perpetuals Platform Growth

Hyperliquid is trading near $49.8, close to its record high earlier this month. Its market capitalization is around $16.5 billion, and its daily turnover exceeds $400 million. Supply in circulation is about 333 million, and its fixed cap is one billion.

The project’s focus on an on-chain order book for perpetual contracts has secured growing user activity. Since July, the repurchase of around twenty-nine million tokens has reduced the liquid supply, supporting price levels.

Combined with increased use of its derivatives venue, this has helped maintain HYPE’s position as one of the stronger assets in current trading.

Altcoin Season Outlook

Altcoin season today favors tokens with defined functions and liquidity across major venues. Cronos has captured momentum by tying itself to corporate treasury structures and showing measurable growth in network activity. Jito continues to serve staking users while adapting governance toward longer-term alignment. Hyperliquid demonstrates depth in derivatives, sustaining both volume and price levels.

This selective pattern shows how altcoin season advances. Moves are strongest where liquidity and structural use combine, while less liquid tokens remain outside rotation.

Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-27 15:03:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-27 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable and available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,104,229,237,820
0.46
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-27 15:03:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-27 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Finastra and Circle Bring USDC Settlement to $5T Daily Cross-Border Payment Flows
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-27 17:09:25
Price Analysis
Best Altcoins to Buy Before September’s Rally – XRP, Pepe, Litecoin
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-08-27 17:03:22
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors