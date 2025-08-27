CRO Price Prediction: Trump Media Joins $6.4B Deal With Crypto.com Exchange – Can it Overtake Binance?
Crypto.com’s Cronos (CRO) is set to gain major institutional exposure, as Trump Media backs plans to launch a publicly traded CRO-focused treasury company – fueling a surge in bullish CRO price predictions.
The partnership will merge Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. into one entity: Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. (MCGA).
Under the plan, MCGA will allocate nearly all reserves into CRO, run a validator node on the Cronos blockchain, and compound staking rewards to grow its holdings over time.
Much like MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) corporate treasury strategy helped legitimize Bitcoin, the merger move could establish a new touch point for massive institutional adoption of Cronos.
Market participants are buying the news, with the altcoin up over 75% since the August 26 press release amid heightened risk-on appetite as markets prepare for U.S. interest rate cuts.
CRO Price Prediction: Can Cronos Flip Binance Coin?
Fresh institutional and TradFi interest could fuel the breakout of a 3-year ascending channel as the CRO price retests its upper resistance.
Still, the rally may have run hot. Trump’s influence adds another layer of volatility, with short-term speculative trading amplifying swings.
Momentum indicators echo the risk of a cooldown. The RSI has surged to 85, deep in overbought territory, often a precursor to reversals as buyer exhaustion sets in.
A correction to the $0.23 0.382 Fibonnaci level, a common bottom market in shallow retracements, seems credible.
This level also aligns with the late-2024 top, making it a natural candidate to find support.
If the CRO price goes on to affirm it as support, the confirmed breakout would set sights on $1 for a potential 270% gain from current prices.
This would bring the Cronos market cap to around $25 billion, still a far cry from flipping Binance coin at 120.4 billion.
As the bull market matures, sustained institutional adoption, staking-driven demand, and the growth of inclusion in other digital asset treasuries could propel CRO to face BNB.
However, as the bull market matures, continued adoption from institutions and increased spot demand could push CRO closer to BNB.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Interest Payments Could Drain Bank Deposits Like the 1980s Crisis
- XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
- XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
