Price Analysis

CRO Price Prediction: Trump Media Joins $6.4B Deal With Crypto.com Exchange – Can it Overtake Binance?

CRO Price Prediction Trump Media
Trump Media and Crypto.com launch a $6.4B Cronos treasury – CRO price prediction now teases a breakout challenge to Binance.
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
CRO Price Prediction: Trump Media Joins $6.4B Deal With Crypto.com Exchange – Can it Overtake Binance?

Crypto.com’s Cronos (CRO) is set to gain major institutional exposure, as Trump Media backs plans to launch a publicly traded CRO-focused treasury company – fueling a surge in bullish CRO price predictions.

The partnership will merge Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. into one entity: Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. (MCGA).

Under the plan, MCGA will allocate nearly all reserves into CRO, run a validator node on the Cronos blockchain, and compound staking rewards to grow its holdings over time.

Much like MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) corporate treasury strategy helped legitimize Bitcoin, the merger move could establish a new touch point for massive institutional adoption of Cronos.

Market participants are buying the news, with the altcoin up over 75% since the August 26 press release amid heightened risk-on appetite as markets prepare for U.S. interest rate cuts.

CRO Price Prediction: Can Cronos Flip Binance Coin?

Fresh institutional and TradFi interest could fuel the breakout of a 3-year ascending channel as the CRO price retests its upper resistance.

CRO / USDT 1-day chart, 2022 ascending channel. Source: TradingView, OKX.
CRO / USDT 1-day chart, 2022 ascending channel. Source: TradingView, OKX.

Still, the rally may have run hot. Trump’s influence adds another layer of volatility, with short-term speculative trading amplifying swings.

Momentum indicators echo the risk of a cooldown. The RSI has surged to 85, deep in overbought territory, often a precursor to reversals as buyer exhaustion sets in.

A correction to the $0.23 0.382 Fibonnaci level, a common bottom market in shallow retracements, seems credible.

This level also aligns with the late-2024 top, making it a natural candidate to find support.

If the CRO price goes on to affirm it as support, the confirmed breakout would set sights on $1 for a potential 270% gain from current prices.

This would bring the Cronos market cap to around $25 billion, still a far cry from flipping Binance coin at 120.4 billion.

As the bull market matures, sustained institutional adoption, staking-driven demand, and the growth of inclusion in other digital asset treasuries could propel CRO to face BNB.

However, as the bull market matures, continued adoption from institutions and increased spot demand could push CRO closer to BNB.

There Are Bigger Setups Than CRO’s – Here’s How to Find Them

The altcoin market is pumping right now, and those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as fresh retail liquidity floods in.

While the CRO price stands to see a 3x, low-cap meme coins are printing 10-1000x opportunities.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Its purpose-built trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd, where the real gains are made.

Snorter Bot is built for precision, with limit-order sniping to secure the best entry prices, MEV-resistant swaps that prevent other traders from cutting in line on your transactions, copy trading to replicate the moves of proven top performers, and rug-pull protection that flags suspicious tokens before you buy.

Getting in early is only half the battle.

Knowing exactly when to take profits can be the difference between a small win and a life-changing trade, and that’s where Snorter gives you the edge.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

The project is off to a strong start; $SNORT has already raised almost $3.5 million in its ongoing presale, likely driven by its high 129% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Trending Crypto
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
