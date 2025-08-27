CRO Price Prediction: Trump Media Joins $6.4B Deal With Crypto.com Exchange – Can it Overtake Binance?

Trump Media and Crypto.com launch a $6.4B Cronos treasury – CRO price prediction now teases a breakout challenge to Binance.

Crypto.com’s Cronos (CRO) is set to gain major institutional exposure, as Trump Media backs plans to launch a publicly traded CRO-focused treasury company – fueling a surge in bullish CRO price predictions.

The partnership will merge Trump Media, Crypto.com, and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. into one entity: Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. (MCGA).

🚨 Breaking News:



Today is a historic day for $CRO



Trump Media Group CRO Strategy has announced $6.4B in funds to build America’s Cronos Treasury.



At closing, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy is expected to be the world’s largest holder of CRO.



Read the press release for more… pic.twitter.com/QQrSZLlKu4 — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) August 26, 2025

Under the plan, MCGA will allocate nearly all reserves into CRO, run a validator node on the Cronos blockchain, and compound staking rewards to grow its holdings over time.

Much like MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) corporate treasury strategy helped legitimize Bitcoin, the merger move could establish a new touch point for massive institutional adoption of Cronos.

Market participants are buying the news, with the altcoin up over 75% since the August 26 press release amid heightened risk-on appetite as markets prepare for U.S. interest rate cuts.

THE CHANCES OF RATE CUTS IN SEPTEMBER HAVE INCREASED TO 87.5% FROM 75% LAST WEEK pic.twitter.com/fJRUmY81cg — That Martini Guy ₿ (@MartiniGuyYT) August 27, 2025

CRO Price Prediction: Can Cronos Flip Binance Coin?

Fresh institutional and TradFi interest could fuel the breakout of a 3-year ascending channel as the CRO price retests its upper resistance.

CRO / USDT 1-day chart, 2022 ascending channel. Source: TradingView, OKX.

Still, the rally may have run hot. Trump’s influence adds another layer of volatility, with short-term speculative trading amplifying swings.

Momentum indicators echo the risk of a cooldown. The RSI has surged to 85, deep in overbought territory, often a precursor to reversals as buyer exhaustion sets in.

A correction to the $0.23 0.382 Fibonnaci level, a common bottom market in shallow retracements, seems credible.

This level also aligns with the late-2024 top, making it a natural candidate to find support.

If the CRO price goes on to affirm it as support, the confirmed breakout would set sights on $1 for a potential 270% gain from current prices.

This would bring the Cronos market cap to around $25 billion, still a far cry from flipping Binance coin at 120.4 billion.

As the bull market matures, sustained institutional adoption, staking-driven demand, and the growth of inclusion in other digital asset treasuries could propel CRO to face BNB.

However, as the bull market matures, continued adoption from institutions and increased spot demand could push CRO closer to BNB.

