BTC $110,801.81 -1.39%
ETH $4,297.90 -2.78%
SOL $202.99 -1.54%
PEPE $0.0000096 -0.36%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.31%
DOGE $0.21 -0.93%
XRP $2.81 -1.05%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.14
Cryptonews Altcoin News

AI Coding Tool Used by Coinbase Exposes Firms to Self-Spreading Malware

Adoption AI Coinbase
The flaw allows attackers to stealthily inject malicious code that can spread across an entire organization’s codebase with minimal user interaction.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
AI Coding Tool Used by Coinbase Exposes Firms to Self-Spreading Malware

A newly disclosed vulnerability in an AI-powered coding tool favored by Coinbase has raised alarms across the cybersecurity and crypto communities.

Key Takeaways:

  • A new AI coding exploit can silently spread malware across entire codebases using hidden markdown instructions.
  • Coinbase’s preferred tool, Cursor, is among several AI assistants shown to be vulnerable.
  • CEO Brian Armstrong’s aggressive AI rollout has sparked backlash from developers and security experts.

According to cybersecurity firm HiddenLayer, the flaw allows attackers to stealthily inject malicious code that can spread across an entire organization’s codebase with minimal user interaction.

The attack, dubbed the “CopyPasta License Attack,” exploits how AI tools interpret common developer files like LICENSE.txt and README.md.

AI Code Assistants Exposed to Malware via Hidden Markdown

By embedding harmful instructions in markdown comments, often hidden from rendered views, attackers can manipulate AI code assistants into propagating malware without developers realizing.

“Injected code could stage a backdoor, exfiltrate sensitive data, or manipulate critical systems, all while remaining buried deep inside files,” HiddenLayer said in a Thursday report.

The firm demonstrated the exploit using Cursor, the AI coding assistant reportedly adopted by every Coinbase engineer as of February.

HiddenLayer said similar vulnerabilities were present in other tools including Windsurf, Kiro, and Aider.

The concern comes just a day after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong claimed that AI now writes up to 40% of the company’s code, a figure he aims to push to 50% next month.

The announcement drew criticism from cybersecurity experts, developers, and crypto insiders who warned of the risks tied to mandated AI adoption.

“This is a giant red flag for any security-sensitive business,” said Larry Lyu, founder of decentralized exchange Dango.

Carnegie Mellon professor Jonathan Aldrich called the policy “insane,” adding that he would not trust Coinbase with his funds after hearing it.

Delphi Consulting’s Ashwath Balakrishnan called the push “performative and vague,” while Bitcoiner Alex Pilař stressed that Coinbase, as a major crypto custodian, should prioritize security over AI adoption metrics.

Armstrong has defended the move, saying AI-generated code must still be reviewed and is not used in all parts of the business.

In a blog post, Coinbase’s engineering team clarified that AI use is more common in front-end and less-sensitive systems, while “system-critical exchange systems” remain more cautiously managed.

However, Armstrong admitted during a podcast with Stripe co-founder John Collison that he had enforced AI onboarding at Coinbase, going as far as firing engineers who refused to use the tools.

“I went rogue,” Armstrong said. “They got fired.”

TIME Names Coinbase a 2025 ‘Disruptor’ Among Most Influential Companies

As reported, TIME has recognized Coinbase as one of 2025’s 100 Most Influential Companies, labeling the crypto exchange a “disruptor” for its significant role in shaping US digital asset policies and markets.

TIME noted the exchange as a key driver behind the industry’s policy efforts and predicted Coinbase could become the central hub for crypto trading in the US.

Beyond the US, Coinbase is broadening its reach in Europe, securing a license under the EU’s MiCA regulatory framework through Luxembourg’s financial regulator.

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin
2025-09-04 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, World Liberty Financial and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-03 18:10:15
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump
2025-09-04 04:24:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,011,268,734,663
0.9
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Dogecoin
2025-09-04 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, World Liberty Financial and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-03 18:10:15
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump
2025-09-04 04:24:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Q4 Cycle Hype Ignores Statistics
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-06 09:56:45
Altcoin News
AI Coding Tool Used by Coinbase Exposes Firms to Self-Spreading Malware
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-06 09:22:48
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors