BTC $121,597.50 -0.86%
ETH $4,370.90 -2.47%
SOL $222.30 0.37%
PEPE $0.0000092 -1.37%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.10%
DOGE $0.24 -1.16%
XRP $2.80 -2.31%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Coinbase Launches In-App DEX Trading for US Users, Excluding New York

Coinbase DEX Trading
The feature, which allows users to trade tokens before they’re formally listed on Coinbase, was first introduced to select users in August.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Coinbase Launches In-App DEX Trading for US Users, Excluding New York

Coinbase has rolled out decentralized exchange (DEX) trading directly within its mobile app for U.S. users, marking a major expansion of the platform’s on-chain capabilities, though New York residents remain excluded.

Key Takeaways:

  • Coinbase has launched in-app DEX trading for US users (excluding New York).
  • Trading begins with Base-native assets from projects like Virtuals AI, Reserve Protocol, and SoSo Value.
  • The rollout follows Coinbase’s integration with 1inch, enabling direct non-custodial swaps.

The feature, which allows users to trade tokens before they’re formally listed on Coinbase, was first introduced to select users in August.

The full rollout was confirmed Wednesday in a company blog post and on X, with Coinbase touting access to “millions of assets, moments after they launch.”

Coinbase DEX Debuts With Base-Native Tokens

At launch, trading will focus on Base-native tokens, including assets from projects such as Virtuals AI Agents, Reserve Protocol DTFs, SoSo Value Indices, Auki Labs, and Super Champs.

The integration positions Coinbase’s in-app DEX as a bridge between centralized and decentralized finance, leveraging its Base network to streamline token discovery and execution.

The timing comes as Coinbase seeks to offset declining exchange activity. The company reported $237 billion in trading volume in Q2 2025, down slightly from $226 billion a year earlier.

Earlier this month, 1inch, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, integrated its Swap API into the Coinbase app, marking the DEX aggregator’s most significant US client to date.

Coinbase recently rolled out its DEX feature, allowing customers to engage with onchain assets through a self-custodial wallet built into the app.

By deploying the 1inch Swap API, Coinbase said it provides users with direct non-custodial token swaps, lowering barriers to DeFi while expanding access to liquidity.

“This integration with 1inch is a significant step forward in bringing onchain trading to our users,” said Scott Shapiro, head of trading at Coinbase.

“Together we’re enabling seamless access to DEXes within the Coinbase app, which will bring millions of our users onchain.”

Perp DEX Volumes Hit $1.2 Trillion as Traders Shift From Centralized Exchanges

As reported, perpetual decentralized exchanges (perp DEXs) have hit a record $1.226 trillion in trading volume over the past 30 days, according to DeFiLlama, marking the first time the sector has crossed the trillion-dollar threshold.

The surge represents a 48% increase from August’s $707.6 billion, signaling accelerating demand for decentralized derivatives trading.

The rally was led by Aster DEX, which captured nearly half the market with $493.6 billion in volume, followed by Hyperliquid, which generated more than $280 billion.

Other notable contributors include Lighter DEX, EdgeX, Pacifica, and Bybit’s Apex Protocol, together accounting for over $280 billion in additional trading activity.

New entrants are also gaining traction, with SunPerp, the first perpetual DEX on TRON, reaching $30 million in total value locked soon after launch, while Lighter DEX on Ethereum Layer 2 drew $164 billion in activity despite still being in beta.

The growing popularity of perp DEXs underscores traders’ shift from centralized exchanges to decentralized platforms offering transparency, self-custody, and 24/7 global access.

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story
2025-10-08 20:15:29
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-08 14:59:20
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,385,114,022,426
0.89
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story
2025-10-08 20:15:29
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-08 14:59:20
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Ethereum News
Ethereum Foundation Forms 47-Member Privacy Cluster to Make Privacy ‘First-Class Property’
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-09 08:07:28
Altcoin News
Polymarket Founder, Now a Billionaire, Sparks Buzz With Native Token Tease
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-09 07:02:20
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors