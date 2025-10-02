BTC $118,764.88 1.61%
1inch Swap API Integrated Into Coinbase App for Retail DEX Token Swaps

Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.

1inch, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, has integrated its Swap API into the Coinbase app, marking the DEX aggregator’s most significant U.S. client to date.

The move expands Coinbase’s decentralized exchange functionality, enabling users to conduct swift token swaps directly within the platform.

Coinbase Expands Onchain Access

Coinbase recently rolled out its decentralized exchange (DEX) feature, allowing customers to engage with onchain assets through a self-custodial wallet built into the app.

By deploying the 1inch Swap API, Coinbase said it provides users with direct non-custodial token swaps, lowering barriers to DeFi while expanding access to liquidity.

“This integration with 1inch is a significant step forward in bringing onchain trading to our users,” said Scott Shapiro, head of trading at Coinbase. “Together we’re enabling seamless access to DEXes within the Coinbase app, which will bring millions of our users onchain.”

Institutional-Grade DeFi

The launch underscores 1inch’s broader strategy to grow its SaaS-based “1inch Business” segment, which acts as a gateway for institutions — from traditional finance (TradFi) to centralized exchanges (CeFi) — to incorporate advanced DeFi infrastructure. With major firms like Coinbase adopting its solutions, 1inch is positioning itself as a key access point for the industry.

“We are no longer just looking to unify DeFi, our vision extends to all financial markets,” said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder. “1inch’s non-custodial swap products are the ideal solution for centralized players across both crypto and TradFi as they move to bring assets onchain in a seamless and secure way. It’s great to see Coinbase getting ahead of this shift, others will inevitably follow.”

Why It Matters

The partnership highlights two major themes shaping crypto today: the shift of centralized platforms toward onchain offerings, and the growing demand for liquidity and efficiency in token trading.

For Coinbase, it represents an effort to bridge its 100-million-plus user base with DeFi markets. For 1inch, it solidifies its position as a preferred infrastructure provider for institutions entering decentralized markets.

As DeFi infrastructure integrates more deeply into mainstream platforms, users can expect improved accessibility, reduced costs, and stronger security — factors that are critical for adoption at scale.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

