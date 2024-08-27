BTC -2.82%
$61,862.61
ETH -4.22%
$2,586.48
SOL -2.69%
$154.39
PEPE -2.59%
$0.0000084
SHIB -1.18%
$0.000014
BNB -1.80%
$547.50
DOGE -1.80%
$0.10
XRP 1.92%
$0.59
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
The Hottest Presale
Cryptonews Blockchain News Coinbase, Galaxy, Blockdaemon, and Figment Launch Node Operator Risk Standard for Ethereum

Coinbase, Galaxy, Blockdaemon, and Figment Launch Node Operator Risk Standard for Ethereum

Coinbase Ethereum
The certification represents a step forward in operational security and risk management for Ethereum node operators.
Last updated:
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk and Bitcoin Magazine.

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Ether ETF

A coalition of crypto industry leaders, including Coinbase, Galaxy, Eigen Labs, Figment, and Blockdaemon, has officially launched the Node Operator Risk Standard (NORS) certification for Ethereum.

In a joint announcement, the firms said this new certification represents a step forward in operational security and risk management for Ethereum node operators, setting a benchmark within the ecosystem.

Other crypto firms backing the group include Alluvial, Chainproof, DV Labs, Nexus Mutual, and others. The NORS certification is a first-of-its-kind initiative and aims to bring institutional-grade trust to Ethereum staking.

By introducing a trusted, third-party-verified standard, NORS group said it aims to simplify the due diligence process for banks and large institutions looking to engage in Ethereum staking.

Previously, there was no standardized certification to verify that node operators met the rigorous requirements needed to mitigate the specific risks of operating Ethereum staking nodes.

Who Is the NORS Group Serving?

The group is aimed at institutions that rely on NORS certification to assess the security and operational resilience of Ethereum node operators, said the group in a press release.

Attestation reports, verified by qualified assessors from leading traditional accounting firms, will streamline diligence processes and provide transparency and trust in staking operations.

According to the group, the enterprise-grade certification aligns with the audit standards followed by SOC1 and AICPA, mirroring the rigour that traditional institutional certifications demand.

NORS Simplifies Due Diligence Process for Finance Firms

Blockdaemon CEO Konstantin Richter highlighted how NORS simplifies the due diligence process for financial institutions, positioning Ethereum staking as a reliable and viable option for institutional investors.

This sentiment was echoed by Ben Rodriguez of Coinbase, who emphasized that the certification facilitates proper due diligence for staking providers, reinforcing Ethereum’s growing status as a trusted asset class.

In The Article
Ethereum
ETH
$2,586
4.22 %
Ethereum
Recommended Articles
Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET, on the Exciting AI-Crypto Intersection, AI Launched on Decentralized Infra, and AI as New Species Smarter Than Humans | Ep. 364
Xapo Bank and Hilbert Capital Launch $200 Million Bitcoin-Denominated Hedge Fund
2024-08-27 14:23:36
Why Political Candidates Are Embracing Crypto Donations This Election Year
2024-08-27 14:18:50
Coinbase, Galaxy, Blockdaemon, and Figment Launch Node Operator Risk Standard for Ethereum
2024-08-27 14:00:00
Scammers Increasingly Use Crypto ATMs and Kiosks in Their Schemes
2024-08-27 10:42:38
Celsius Creditors Recover $2.53 Billion in Cash and Crypto Distribution
2024-08-27 10:00:23
Russia to Test Crypto For Cross-Border Transactions to Counter Sanctions: Bloomberg
2024-08-27 09:36:05
Read More Articles

More Articles

Industry Talk
Floki Price Is Up 27% In A Week, is a New ATH Coming Soon?
Joel Frank
Joel Frank
2024-08-27 16:50:13
Blockchain News
Binance Accused of Freezing Palestinian Crypto Assets
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2024-08-27 16:44:40
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk and Bitcoin Magazine.
Read More