BTC $105,336.11 0.02%
ETH $2,610.31 4.16%
SOL $159.30 2.21%
PEPE $0.000012 7.58%
SHIB $0.000013 2.71%
DOGE $0.19 1.76%
XRP $2.20 1.38%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.72
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Coinbase Knew Customer Data Was at Risk in Vendor Hack Months Before Disclosure: Report

Coinbase Data Breach
A TaskUs employee in an Indian city was allegedly caught using her personal phone to photograph sensitive data on her work computer.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Coinbase

Coinbase was reportedly aware as early as January of a customer data leak at an outsourcing firm, months before it publicly disclosed the breach that could cost the company up to $400m.

Reuters reported Wednesday that the leak originated from TaskUs, a US-based outsourcing provider with operations in India.

A female employee at the company’s Indore office was allegedly caught photographing her work computer with a personal mobile phone.

Former TaskUs employees were either briefed on the breach by company investigators or learned of it from coworkers who witnessed the incident. Coinbase, reportedly, was notified immediately.

Coinbase didn’t return Cryptonews’ request for comment by press time.

Mass Firing at TaskUs Follows Breach Tied to Coinbase Hack

The woman and a suspected accomplice were accused of selling Coinbase customer data to hackers in exchange for bribes. The breach, which was first made public in a May 14 SEC filing, compromised the information of nearly 70,000 users.

Stolen data included customer names, phone numbers, addresses, ID documents, account balances and transaction history. Internal company documents were also accessed.

More than 200 TaskUs employees were reportedly fired in the aftermath, a mass termination that drew local press coverage in India. TaskUs confirmed that two employees were dismissed early in the year for illegally accessing client data, though the company did not name Coinbase.

Coinbase Cut Ties With Overseas Agents After Vendor Breach

Coinbase, in its May SEC filing, admitted that contractors had accessed internal employee data without a business need in “previous months.” However, it said the breach only became apparent after it received an extortion demand on May 11.

The hackers allegedly demanded $20m in exchange for not leaking the stolen data. Coinbase refused to pay the ransom and instead announced a $20m bounty for information leading to those responsible.

In response, Coinbase said it terminated the TaskUs personnel involved, cut ties with other overseas agents, and implemented tighter controls. It has not publicly named the other foreign agents implicated.

The data breach, which began with unauthorized access in Dec. 2024, shows growing concerns over the security of outsourced customer support operations. Coinbase has estimated the financial fallout from the incident could fall between $180m and $400m.

The exchange is now dealing with investor lawsuits alleging they incurred substantial losses and damages because of the company’s misleading statements.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,440,829,662,831
-4.28
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Ethereum News
Ethereum Foundation Lays Off R&D Staff, Restructures Under ‘Protocol’ Banner
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-06-03 04:37:46
Bitcoin News
Reitar Logtech Holdings Bets $1.5B on 15,000 BTC to Drive Global Expansion
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-06-02 22:24:10
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors