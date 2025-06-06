BTC $102,629.28 -2.48%
ETH $2,455.63 -6.74%
SOL $146.89 -4.64%
PEPE $0.000010 -9.63%
SHIB $0.000012 -5.70%
DOGE $0.17 -8.08%
XRP $2.13 -3.89%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.83
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Citadel to Double Down on Crypto Trading This Year Under SEC’s New Regulatory Regime

Crypto Regulations Crypto Trading
Citadel President Jim Esposito is confident that crypto has surpassed the “point of no return.”
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Citadel Crypto Trading

US market maker Citadel Securities is considering expanding into crypto trading this year, once clear SEC regulations are in place.

Citadel President Jim Esposito is confident that the asset class has surpassed the “point of no return.” Speaking at a Piper Sandler conference on Thursday, he said that institutional investors are taking crypto seriously.

“Crypto has passed the point of no return, and it is an asset class that institutional investors, serious and sophisticated investors, are taking seriously,” he noted.

Crypto Expansion Under Eased SEC Regulatory Plans

Per a Reuters report, the firm is looking into crypto expansion as a part of its “strategic plan,” under the new SEC regulatory regime.

“We’re excited by the prospects of the SEC coming out with the rule set,” said Esposito. “So crypto is definitely a space we’re going to get bigger in, and we’re excited about the prospects”

Citadel touted in February that it is targeting major exchanges like Coinbase and Binance, looking to become a liquidity provider for crypto.

Citadel President Warns US Govt. Debt: A ‘Ticking Time Bomb’

Besides the company’s crypto plans, President Esposito stressed that mounting government debt levels are a “ticking time bomb.” The Government’s reaction to this crisis is “super important” at this time, he added.

The US deficit has been a growing concern recently among several financial leaders. For instance, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said this week that the national debt will create a “tough time” for the bond market and will eventually spread.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has warned that Bitcoin could replace USD eventually, if lawmakers fail to address America’s alarming debt.

“I love Bitcoin, but a strong America is also super important for the world. We need to get our finances under control,” he wrote to his 1.5 million followers on X.

Early this year, VanEck suggested that accumulating Bitcoin could help offset a portion of the country’s mounting national debt.

The US Treasury’s plan to acquire up to 1 million Bitcoin over five years and holding it as a long-term store of value would strengthen the country’s balance sheet, the asset manager noted.

Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, TRUMP, and Litecoin by End of 2025
Press Releases
Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 June – XRP, Solana, Cardano
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Tight Range Forms – $5 Breakout Could Be Hours Away 
2025-06-05 16:22:32
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$102,629
2.48 %
Bitcoin
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,308,331,936,338
-2.22
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, TRUMP, and Litecoin by End of 2025
Press Releases
Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 June – XRP, Solana, Cardano
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Tight Range Forms – $5 Breakout Could Be Hours Away 
2025-06-05 16:22:32
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Crypto Is ‘The Future,’ House Financial Services Oversight Subcommittee Chair Says
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-06-05 23:47:01
Altcoin News
South Korean Parliament ‘Poised to Approve Tokenized Securities Bill’
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-06-05 23:30:00
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors