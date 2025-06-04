BTC $105,463.21 0.17%
ETH $2,634.36 0.75%
SOL $156.81 -2.02%
PEPE $0.000012 -1.32%
SHIB $0.000013 -0.56%
DOGE $0.19 0.35%
XRP $2.24 2.23%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.21
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Could Bitcoin Replace USD? Coinbase CEO Flags Risk as US Debt Hits $37 Trillion

Adoption Bitcoin
The U.S. national debt recently crossed $37 trillion, adding fresh urgency to concerns about long-term fiscal stability.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Could Bitcoin Replace USD? Coinbase CEO Flags Risk as US Debt Hits $37 Trillion

Key Takeaways:

  • Coinbase CEO warns Bitcoin could replace USD as reserve currency if US debt remains unchecked.
  • A Trump-backed spending bill faces criticism for potentially worsening the $37 trillion national debt.
  • Bitcoin’s fixed supply and rising institutional demand are fueling its appeal as a hedge against fiscal instability.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has warned that Bitcoin could eventually replace the USD as the world’s reserve currency if lawmakers fail to address America’s spiraling debt.

“I love Bitcoin, but a strong America is also super important for the world,” Armstrong posted on X Tuesday. “We need to get our finances under control.”

The U.S. national debt recently crossed $37 trillion, adding fresh urgency to concerns about long-term fiscal stability.

Trump-Backed Spending Bill Advances as US Debt Worries Mount

Armstrong’s comments come as House Republicans advance a Trump-backed spending bill that extends tax cuts, boosts military funding, and slashes programs like Medicaid, food aid, and clean energy.

Critics argue the legislation would worsen the debt outlook.

A group of six Nobel Prize-winning economists, including Paul Krugman and Joseph Stiglitz, warned in a June letter that the bill could push public debt even higher, by at least $3 trillion, if its provisions are made permanent.

The growing debt burden is drawing new attention to Bitcoin, which was designed after the 2008 financial crisis as a fixed-supply, inflation-resistant asset.

With institutional demand rising, some analysts say BTC is becoming an increasingly credible hedge.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also weighed in, blasting the spending bill as a “massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill” and a “disgusting abomination.”

US Eyes Bitcoin Reserve to Tackle Soaring Debt

With the U.S. national debt now exceeding $37 trillion, lawmakers are floating bold new ideas to stabilize the country’s finances — and Bitcoin may soon play a central role.

Last year, Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced a proposal to establish a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, positioning the cryptocurrency as a hedge against inflation and fiscal instability.

The bill, which gained fresh momentum after Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, would direct the U.S. Treasury to gradually accumulate 1 million BTC — approximately 5% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Modeled after the government’s gold reserves, the Bitcoin would be stored across a decentralized network of secure vaults, with purchases funded by existing Treasury assets.

Lummis argued that the Bitcoin reserve could help offset the declining value of the dollar and protect American families from the long-term effects of inflation.

“We must take bold steps to secure our economic future,” she said, calling Bitcoin a modern store of value.

Trump has previously pledged to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the planet,” with Bitcoin now emerging as a potential pillar of national economic strategy.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s “Hidden Road” Just Changed the Game – Bulls Now Eye $10
2025-05-30 16:19:17
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$105,463
0.17 %
Bitcoin
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,448,469,144,125
-2.55
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s “Hidden Road” Just Changed the Game – Bulls Now Eye $10
2025-05-30 16:19:17
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Trump Advisor Kevin Hassett Holds $1M+ Coinbase Stake – What Does This Signal for Crypto Policy?
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-06-04 06:21:17
Blockchain News
Eric Trump Threatens Magic Eden Over Trump Wallet Announcement— What’s Going On?
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-06-04 04:32:24
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors