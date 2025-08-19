China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August

DeepSeek AI guesses that under favorable market conditions, XRP, XLM, and Dogecoin could be in line for significant upside by the close of the month.

China’s advanced large language model, DeepSeek AI, suggests that XRP, Monero, and Dogecoin could generate large gains before the month closes, potentially rewarding investors just ahead of autumn.

For now, however, the road upward remains rocky. Last Thursday, Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of $124,128, slightly topping its prior record of $122,838 set only a few weeks earlier.

Momentum quickly faded after the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed hotter-than-expected July inflation, sparking a sell-off that briefly drove BTC below $115,000 by the following Monday.

Still, new clarity from U.S. regulators offers hope. President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the country’s first comprehensive stablecoin law requiring all stablecoins to be backed by reserves. Around the same time, the SEC rolled out Project Crypto, a sweeping reform effort meant to modernize how securities rules apply to digital assets.

With this regulatory framework taking shape, many analysts believe another breakout rally is on the horizon, potentially rivaling or surpassing the frenzy of 2021. If DeepSeek’s outlook holds true, XRP, Monero, and Dogecoin could be among the biggest winners.

XRP (Ripple): DeepSeek AI Targets $10 For Crypto’s Biggest Altcoin

DeepSeek AI forecasts that XRP ($XRP) could climb toward the $10 mark by month-end, representing more than a threefold increase from its current price of $2.94.

The token’s rally this year has been impressive. On July 18, XRP hit $3.65, topping its 2018 record of $3.40, before correcting around 19% in line with where it trades today. While it looks a little bearish for crypto right now, tech stocks have also been stuck in limbo, awaiting more favorable political and macroeconomic developments.

Adoption continues to widen. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund recognized XRP as a practical solution for cross-border transfers in developing regions.

Ripple also resolved its prolonged legal fight with the SEC earlier this year, after the regulator officially dropped its case. This confirmed the 2023 court ruling that retail sales of XRP are not securities, a precedent that shields most legitimate altcoins from similar regulatory challenges.

If XRP reclaims recent highs, DeepSeek views $10 by the close of August as realistic. The appearance of not one, not two, but three bullish flag patterns across its price chart over the last year hints at strong potential for a rapid upward price breakout as we move into fall.

From a technical perspective, the relative strength index (RSI) sits at 43, suggesting selling pressure that continues to gather momentum, although many will be seeing the red candles as a firm buy signal, given XRP’s increasing beguiling fundamentals, institutional adoption, and Ripple’s compliance-friendly attitude.

Over the past year, XRP has surged 407%, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 94% and Ethereum’s 62% during the same period.

Stellar (XLM): DeepSeek AI Says This XRP Rival Could 7.5x by Month-End

Introduced in 2014, Stellar ($XLM) stands as one of the longest-running and most established blockchain initiatives in the digital asset sector. Built to facilitate fast and affordable cross-border payments, people often compare it to XRP and Bitcoin Cash, though its consensus mechanism sets it apart.

Unlike Bitcoin, which relies on energy-intensive mining, Stellar operates using the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP). This system leverages a network of trusted validators to confirm transactions, enabling efficiency without the environmental costs of proof-of-work models.

Current DeepSeek AI forecasts suggest Stellar could rise to $3 from its present value of $0.3995, representing 7.5x gains for existing investors.

The trajectory of XLM remains heavily influenced by Bitcoin’s overall market direction as well as evolving regulatory frameworks. With a market cap surpassing $12.5 billion, Stellar consistently ranks within the top 20 cryptocurrencies. Many believe the asset is well-positioned for a breakout once greater clarity emerges from U.S. regulators.

In the short run, momentum appears to be building. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is dipping to 44 amidst a wider market sell-off that could see the token continue to trade at a relative discount to its true value.

Longer-term expectations remain less predictable. Continued strength might push XLM to face resistance near the $0.50 level, while a sustained bullish trend could allow the token to test $0.75 by August.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): The Original Meme Coin Still Holding Power

Launched in 2013 as a parody, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has since grown into one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies, with a market cap above $32 billion, driven by its devoted community and expanding payment use cases.

Though DOGE often mirrors Bitcoin’s movements, its large user base and liquidity have allowed it to weather multiple market cycles. Currently trading at $0.2154, the coin is up 114.5% over the last 365 days, making it a Bitcoin and Ethereum killer this year.

The RSI has cooled from July’s scorching hot high of 80 to about 47, although a sell-off that has taken 4% off the price in the last 24 hours is continuing apace. Ethereum ($ETH) is down around 4% too, as the whole crypto market dips 2%, with the $71 billion meme coin sector shedding 8%.

When this bottoms out, Dogecoin is likely to rebound quickly, as meme coins typically do. As mentioned, Doge is keeping pace with Ethereum today and often keeps pace with more conventional cryptos as it has matured out of its ultra-volatile beginnings.

Chart signals reveal a falling wedge pattern between November and April, typically associated with bullish reversals.

In its bullish case, DeepSeek AI predicts DOGE could reach $3 by month-end. This is massively unlikely, given Doge’s ATH was $0.7316 back in 2021.

The self-styled “Doge Army” has long eyed the more achievable $1 target, but even this is a stretch. However, bullish activity could push the world’s favourite meme coin up past $0.50 next month.

Adoption is also expanding: Tesla now accepts DOGE for select purchases, and payment platforms like PayPal and Revolut have added support for transfers.

