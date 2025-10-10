China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin by the End of 2025

With Uptober and the next round of US ETF approvals on the horizon, DeepSeek AI predicts XRP, SHIB, and DOGE will surge the most in Q4.

Last updated: October 10, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

DeepSeek, China’s leading AI assistant and a rising competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, predicts that XRP, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin could all set new all-time highs before the year is out.

Historically, this month (dubbed “Uptober” within crypto circles) has served as one of the most favorable months for digital assets, frequently marking the start of extended rallies.

As U.S. regulators move closer to rolling out comprehensive frameworks to strengthen domestic crypto activity, DeepSeek’s data-driven dreams could come to fruition…

XRP ($XRP): DeepSeek AI Sees Path to $10 by Year-End

DeepSeek anticipates that Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could reach $10 before the end of the year, representing a nearly fourfold increase from its present price, $2.82.

Now in its thirteenth year, the cross-border payment token has continued to show strong resilience. Following Ripple’s courtroom win against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a drawn-out five-year dispute, investor confidence surged, sending XRP to $3.65 on July 18, its first new all-time high since 2017.

According to DeepSeek, should XRP decisively move beyond that July peak, the token could realistically surpass $10 by January, assuming favorable macroeconomic and regulatory developments.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has appreciated by 437%, making it the strongest-performing non-stablecoin among top crypto assets. For comparison, Bitcoin rose 100%, while Ethereum gained 82% over the same period.

Technical data reveals three separate bullish flag formations throughout 2025, two of which appeared this summer, signaling a potential breakout as the year winds down.

Market watchers now anticipate that October’s seasonally bullish pattern, coupled with pending ETF approvals and the potential for a comprehensive crypto legislative framework in the U.S., could act as major upward catalysts.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB): DeepSeek Sees Potential 8× Upside

Launched in 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is Dogecoin’s closest rival, now capitalizing $7 billion of the market.

Source: DeepSeek

Currently trading at $0.00001203, SHIB remains virtually unchanged in the last 24 hours, mirroring the broader market’s stasis.

From a technical perspective, SHIB has not yet broken out of either a falling wedge or a bullish flag pattern this year. Surpassing the sticky $0.000025 level by November could pave the way for DeepSeek’s ambitious year-end price range of $0.00005 to $0.0001, just over 8x its current value.

Beyond its meme-driven origins, Shiba Inu offers real-world functionality via Shibarium, the project’s Layer-2 network that delivers fast, low-cost transactions, decentralized applications, and enhanced privacy, differentiating SHIB from competing meme assets.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): DeepSeek AI Thinks Doge Can Blast Past Traditional $1 Target

Originally launched as a parody in 2013, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has evolved into a top-10 cryptocurrency, boasting a $38 billion market cap within the $80 billion meme coin sector. Its long-standing success stems from a passionate community and increasing use in real-world payments.

Source: DeepSeek

Although Dogecoin’s price often tracks Bitcoin’s trends, its deep liquidity and loyal retail following have allowed it to withstand several market downturns. Currently priced near $0.25, DOGE has more than doubled in value over the past year, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu, and Pepe.

With its RSI hovering around 50 and trending upward, the data suggests growing investor accumulation. Over the last 24 hours, DOGE actually gained 1.1%, beating out leading coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, all of which shed 1%.

Chart patterns also highlight multiple bullish patterns forming over 2025, a potential indicator of a major upside breakout.

DeepSeek estimates that DOGE could close the year between $1.50 and $3, although its upper bound is a real stretch target, considering Dogecoin peaked during the 2021 bull run at $0.7316. A run up to $0.50 is achievable in normal market conditions, with $1.50 standing as a reasonable bull target.

Adoption trends also continue to strengthen: Tesla still accepts DOGE for merchandise purchases, while PayPal and Revolut now support Dogecoin transactions within their payment ecosystems.

