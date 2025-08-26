China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Chainlink by the End of 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Even with the current dip and some bearish noise in the market, DeepSeek China’s latest AI model is still bullish on XRP, LINK, and Shiba Inu, and predicts them to pull off explosive gains through the rest of 2025.

Bitcoin already smashed a new all-time high in August at $124,457, which wasn’t too surprising since August usually favors crypto during bull runs. Ethereum also just hit a huge milestone at $4,953, reinforcing its spot as the top altcoin leader.

With a crypto-friendly U.S. president, lighter regulations, and steady growth in the space, the overall vibe stays optimistic for the year ahead. Analysts are calling for another rally once this correction plays out—and DeepSeek seems to back that view.

XRP (Ripple): DeepSeek Predicts 2x Rally To End The Best Year For XRP

2025 has been a breakout year for XRP, winning its long battle against the SEC and breaking past $1. It’s up 400% over the last year, and according to Deepseek, this momentum is set to continue.

XRP is gaining momentum, with more people using its network. The latest boost is XRP finally joining the credit card world. An ETF launching in October seems likely, making these predictions more promising. The chart also backs this outlook.

XRP almost hit an all-time high this month before retracing to $2.90, and is currently running through a consolidation phase, as the chart shows.

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

The chart suggests XRP could rally to $10 by year’s end if market strength holds up. Trading volume is climbing, and as long as the price stays above $2.90, there’s plenty of upside. A long-term push toward $10 looks realistic, but first it needs to clear resistance at $3.66.

RSI is sitting around 46, so it’s pretty neutral and means XRP still has space to move either way. The MACD is showing red on the histogram, but the bars are shrinking. If the MACD lines flip bullish soon, momentum could swing back in favor of the bulls.

DeepSeek Expects $40 as a Conservative Target for Chainlink (LINK)

They say no bull market portfolio is complete without LINK, and DeepSeek is on the same page—calling for some big targets ahead.

Bitwise just filed for a LINK ETF, the first one aimed purely at LINK’s spot exposure (past filings only had it mixed in a basket), showing just how bullish institutions are getting on LINK. In the last year, LINK’s price has already doubled from under $10, and now the big focus is on breaking past that 2021 all-time high.

Source: LINKUSD / TradingView

LINK’s hanging around $24 right now, with $53 acting as the big resistance before it can really make a run toward that $150 target. RSI is sitting near 55, which means momentum is solid and there’s still room to climb.

MACD looks steady too, hinting that sellers are cooling off and a bigger bullish push could be lining up if volume keeps flowing in.

Shiba Inu: DeepSeek Predicts Strong Finish to SHIB Price and Memecoins

After being one of the most underperforming memecoins this year, Shiba Inu might finally be ready for a strong finish to 2025.

Shiba Inu has only moved after that huge Ethereum surge. SHIB’s volume surge and price pump show there’s still hope for SHIB to finally spark another rally. Especially after a disappointing year, with SHIB down over 20% in the last 365 days, this could be the start of a rebound.

Source: SHIBUSD / TradingView

Shiba Inu’s been stuck in an accumulation phase between 0.00001 and 0.00012, which has traders eyeing a potential breakout.

The key resistance is at 0.00013, and SHIB’s been battling to crack it for a while now. RSI is around 45, creeping toward oversold, and volume’s still light—but it usually spikes whenever ETH moves. If SHIB finally clears that resistance, there’s solid upside ahead, as DeepSeek predicts.

DeepSeek sees a similar story playing out with other memecoins, especially the newer ones that tend to outperform. Take Maxi Doge, for example; it’s already pulled in $1.5M in a short time as it seeks to follow in DOGE’s footsteps.

