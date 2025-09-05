China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ethereum smashed a new ATH at $4,950 this August, locking in its spot as the altcoin leader. That surge boosted the ETH ecosystem plays and lit up the whole alt scene before cooling off. Sentiment’s still riding bullish, though, with regulators turning friendlier on crypto, and Deepseek predicts that momentum will stay alive.

Bitcoin dropped hard from its August peak at 124K down to under 107K but managed to climb back above 110 K. Still, the market feels shaky, and support could slip fast. With a 96% chance of a September rate cut, uncertainty is heavy. Even so, Deepseek AI is sticking to a bullish long-term prediction.

XRP (Ripple): DeepSeek AI Predicts $5+ If ETF Gets Approved

Some of DeepSeek’s calls might sound unattainable, but they fit when you check XRP’s already wild year. 2025 turned into its breakout run, beating the SEC, ripping past $1, and stacking 400% gains since then. Deepseek backing that momentum too, predicts the rally’s far from over, and another leg is on deck.

A mysterious XRP whale, later tied to Kraken, recently moved millions in one shot, and it looks like a clear sign that big players are stacking up before the next leg higher, feeding into the bullish XRP price calls.

With Trump leaning heavily into crypto and reportedly locking in a deal to buy 684.4 million CRO, it’s obvious that adoption is speeding up like crazy.

XRP’s own adoption this year has been on another level. The XRP Mastercard hit the market, putting it in the trillion-dollar credit card space. At the same time, Bloomberg now sees an 85% chance of ETF approval in October—a move that could unleash serious institutional inflows.

Meanwhile, B3 Network, a layer-3 chain on Base, linked up with XRP Commons to bring gaming to XRPL, adding fresh real-world utility to the Ripple ecosystem.

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

The long-term targets for XRP are still bullish. While September tends to be rough on crypto, rate cuts on the horizon could change that. XRP has room to break past $5, though volatility is something to watch.

The daily chart shows a strong footing after months of consolidating near $2.80, setting up for a bounce. New highs are in play if it clears $3.60, like DeepSeek predicts, while $2.50 and $2.30 stay key reversal zones.

Ethereum Textbook Correction Before the Next Reversal

DeepSeek isn’t holding back on its Ethereum predictions, especially after the last couple of months of action. ETH just smashed a new all-time high before cooling off to the 4,280 zone, and it’s holding that level with solid strength right now.

Source: ETHUSD / TradingView

ETH is sitting at a major decision point right now, holding key support around 4,280. If bulls defend this zone and push back above 4,490, the next big hurdle is 4,700–4,800, and clearing that opens the path toward 5,100.

RSI’s down near 36, showing oversold conditions and a likely bounce. MACD is still negative, meaning momentum hasn’t flipped yet, but that could turn quickly. In the short term, ETH looks shaky, but as long as 4,070 holds, there’s room for a recovery. A clean move above 4,490 could set ETH up for another run at fresh highs, maybe even those levels DeepSeek’s been calling for.

Since launch, PI’s price has been on a steady slide, dropping 88% from over 2.80 to just under 0.34. So why’s DeepSeek still bullish for the rest of the year? It all comes down to the massive community backing the coin and its expanding user base.

In addition, Pi has been rolling out solid updates. The latest is a Linux version of its node software, making it easier for more validators and devs to join. They also launched Pi App Studio, letting even non-coders build on the network, which could push adoption further.

Source: PIUSD / TradingView

The RSI is sitting around 44, leaving plenty of room for upside. The MACD is flat but showing early signs of a momentum shift.

The key resistance levels to watch are $0.80, $1.10, and $2.50. If PI clears those, it could easily run toward the $4 target that DeepSeek is calling out. If that plays out, it really shows how much weight community power carries in driving crypto projects.

That’s exactly why memecoins are successful, and it’s where Pepenode steps in as one of the hottest coins to scoop up in the market right now.

