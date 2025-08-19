BTC $112,915.89 -2.99%
ETH $4,127.46 -5.32%
SOL $176.28 -3.83%
PEPE $0.000010 -5.07%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.70%
DOGE $0.21 -5.85%
XRP $2.89 -6.12%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.19
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M Blank-Check Firm Targeting AI, Energy, DeFi

AI DeFi
Palihapitiya said DeFi’s evolution lies in closer ties with traditional markets, citing Circle and stablecoin adoption as examples.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Palihapitiya

Chamath Palihapitiya is returning to the world of blank-check firms with a new vehicle that aims to raise $250m, a little more than two years after he walked away from a string of stalled deals.

The venture capitalist, often dubbed the “SPAC King,” filed late on Monday for an initial public offering of American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. A.

The company will seek to merge with a business operating in what he describes as his “historical areas of business expertise.”

In the filing, Palihapitiya identified sectors such as artificial intelligence, decentralized finance (DeFi), defense robotics and energy innovations like nuclear and solar power. He wrote that these industries could be vital in “maintaining US global leadership for the next century.”

Palihapitiya Sees DeFi Enter Next Phase

The document adds that innovation in these areas depends on sustained private funding and a willingness from technology firms to list publicly, expanding access to investors.

Palihapitiya has long been vocal about digital assets. He singled out DeFi, saying the next phase will involve tighter links between traditional markets and blockchain-based systems. He cited Circle’s listing and the broader adoption of stablecoins as evidence of momentum.

Two-Year Window to Secure Merger Partner

The SPAC has 24 months to find a merger candidate. If it succeeds, it would mark Palihapitiya’s first new deal since he shuttered two large vehicles in 2022 after failing to identify suitable partners.

At the height of the SPAC frenzy, he raised 10 blank-check firms, though not all delivered. Four never completed mergers, while others, including the high-profile listings of Virgin Galactic and Clover Health, came under intense scrutiny.

‘No Crying in the Casino,’ Filing Warns

His latest effort arrives as the market shows signs of life, with more than $16b raised across 81 SPACs so far this year, according to SPAC Research.

The new structure marks a shift from earlier SPAC models. Importantly, the offering will not include warrants, which were once a common feature for early buyers.

Instead, founder shares will still be granted. However, they will only vest if the stock rises at least 50% above the $10 IPO price. Palihapitiya said this design aims to better align with shareholder interests.

The sponsor, AEXA Sponsor LLC, has committed $1.75m in a private placement. This investment will close at the same time as the IPO. Meanwhile, Banco Santander is leading the offering. Once listed, the shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker AEXA.

Palihapitiya warned prospective retail investors that the risks remain high. He wrote that those considering the stock should be prepared to lose their entire investment and pointed to Donald Trump’s saying that there can be “no crying in the casino.”

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.89
6.12 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,993,457,450,922
-6.5
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Rotations Ignite: Cardano Depth, Tron Settlement Flows, Floki Buzz
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-19 18:42:50
Price Analysis
Bybit EU Staking, Coinbase Futures Lift Mantle ($MNT) – Can Bulls Clear $1.40?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-08-19 17:48:56
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors