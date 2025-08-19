BTC $113,310.33 -2.65%
ETH $4,154.43 -4.16%
SOL $178.23 -2.93%
PEPE $0.000010 -3.29%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.65%
DOGE $0.21 -4.02%
XRP $2.92 -4.14%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.34
Cryptonews Blockchain News

U.S. Treasury Calls For Public Comment On Combatting Crypto Risks In Line With The GENIUS ACT

GENIUS Act Regulation Treasury
The Treasury Department is calling for public input under the newly signed GENIUS Act, aiming to tackle illicit finance risks while shaping America’s digital asset future.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

The U.S. Treasury is calling on the public to provide feedback required by the GENIUS Act on how the government could help prevent “illicit finance risks” tied to digital assets, per a Monday press release from the government department.

U.S. Treasury Puts The GENIUS Act In Action

According to the August 18 notice, the U.S. Treasury is seeking comment from interested members of the public at large on how financial institutions can push back on unlawful crypto use.

“This request for comment offers the opportunity for interested individuals and organizations to provide feedback on innovative or novel methods, techniques, or strategies that regulated financial institutions use, or could potentially use, to detect illicit activity involving digital assets,” the U.S. Treasury states.

“As required by the GENIUS Act, Treasury will use public comments to inform research on the effectiveness, costs, privacy and cybersecurity risks, and other considerations related to these tools,” the press release continues.

Scott Bessent Shares His Take In New Statement

Following news of the request for comment, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised implementing the GENIUS Act as “essential” to “securing American leadership in digital assets.”

“Stablecoins will expand dollar access for billions across the globe and lead to a surge in demand for U.S. Treasuries, which back stablecoins,” Bessent said.

“It’s a win-win-win for everyone involved: stablecoin users, stablecoin issuers, and the U.S. Treasury Department,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed the crypto legislation into law last month, much to the appeasement of key players in the blockchain sector.

“Let me say, the entire crypto community, for years you were mocked and dismissed and counted out,” the president continued. “You were counted out as little as a year and a half ago—but this signing is a massive validation.”

The move reinforces that the GENIUS Act isn’t just symbolic — it’s now becoming the framework for America’s digital asset strategy.

Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-18 12:44:08
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.92
4.14 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,006,412,616,113
-6.19
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-18 12:44:08
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Ethereum News
SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-19 17:26:52
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETFs and Whales “Panic-Selling” – Can ETH Still Recover to $4500 This Week?
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-08-19 17:20:45
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors