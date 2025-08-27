BTC $112,124.60 2.03%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Chainlink Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Firm Bitwise Targets LINK for Next ETF – Institutions Buying LINK?

ChainLink Link Price Prediction
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Bitwise just filed for a Chainlink ETF – Chainlink price prediction now points to major upside as institutions eye LINK.
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitwise has filed to list a Chainlink (LINK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) – a move that signals growing institutional confidence and supports a bullish Chainlink price prediction.

LINK has climbed in the past 24 hours and now ranks among the best-performing major cryptos (excluding stablecoins), with year-to-date gains of 22% and a fresh 3.5% daily increase adding to the momentum.

Bitwise did not provide a name for this new ETF yet but has already picked Coinbase as custodian for the tokens that the funds will hold.

One innovative aspect of this vehicle is that investors will be able to buy by using LINK tokens and could also opt to receive LINK when they sell their shares.

A handful of ETFs linked to altcoins including Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) have been launched this year including the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF (SSK) and the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF (UXRP).

These vehicles allow investors to get exposure to cryptocurrencies via the regulated markets at a point when President Donald Trump is vowing to let 401(k) account holders invest in this type of asset.

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Eyes $60 If Trend Line Support Holds

Chainlink has grown to become a well-reputed project in the crypto space. Its price feeds and interoperability solutions have been adopted by hundreds of protocols and blockchains.

The network’s total value secured (TVS) recently hit an all-time high of $93.7 billion, indicating that top trends like the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) are growing at a fast pace.

If LINK’s latest pullback continues, we could see the token dropping to a key area of support at $20 within the next few days.

This would provide an attractive entry for late buyers with the expectation of a strong bounce. If that happens, the odds favor a bullish Chainlink price prediction of $60 that would result in a 202% upside potential in the near term.

The approval of a Chainlink ETF by the SEC could be the necessary catalyst that the market needs to propel LINK to those heights.

Meanwhile, as altcoin season kicks off, the best crypto presales like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) offer the most attractive returns for early buyers.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Presale Surpasses $15M Raised

The Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is the utility token behind Best Wallet, a next-gen crypto app that supports over 60 blockchains and offers users ultra-low swap fees.

But $BEST isn’t just another wallet token – it unlocks real advantages for holders.

Users enjoy fee discounts, early access to exclusive features, and premium perks within the app.

One standout feature is the Upcoming Tokens tool, which gives $BEST holders early access to high-potential crypto presales – including projects aiming for 10X to 100X gains in this cycle.

And with the upcoming launch of the Best Wallet DEX, demand for $BEST could skyrocket.

Right now, you can still buy at the discounted presale price – giving you the best chance to maximize returns before the token reaches the broader market.

Simply head to the Best Wallet Token official website and connect your wallet.

If you don’t have one, you can download the Best Wallet app.

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to invest in just a few seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
Trending Crypto
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
