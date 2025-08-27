Chainlink Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Firm Bitwise Targets LINK for Next ETF – Institutions Buying LINK?

Bitwise just filed for a Chainlink ETF – Chainlink price prediction now points to major upside as institutions eye LINK.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitwise has filed to list a Chainlink (LINK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) – a move that signals growing institutional confidence and supports a bullish Chainlink price prediction.

LINK has climbed in the past 24 hours and now ranks among the best-performing major cryptos (excluding stablecoins), with year-to-date gains of 22% and a fresh 3.5% daily increase adding to the momentum.

Bitwise just filed an S-1 with the U.S. SEC to launch a spot $LINK ETF



This is the first ETF filing focused solely on providing spot exposure to LINK (previous filings had LINK as part of a basket)



ETF structures are a natural fit for institutional capital



Love to see it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YfBnPDYYyV — Zach Rynes | CLG (@ChainLinkGod) August 26, 2025

Bitwise did not provide a name for this new ETF yet but has already picked Coinbase as custodian for the tokens that the funds will hold.

One innovative aspect of this vehicle is that investors will be able to buy by using LINK tokens and could also opt to receive LINK when they sell their shares.

A handful of ETFs linked to altcoins including Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) have been launched this year including the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF (SSK) and the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF (UXRP).

These vehicles allow investors to get exposure to cryptocurrencies via the regulated markets at a point when President Donald Trump is vowing to let 401(k) account holders invest in this type of asset.

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Eyes $60 If Trend Line Support Holds

Chainlink has grown to become a well-reputed project in the crypto space. Its price feeds and interoperability solutions have been adopted by hundreds of protocols and blockchains.

The network’s total value secured (TVS) recently hit an all-time high of $93.7 billion, indicating that top trends like the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) are growing at a fast pace.

If LINK’s latest pullback continues, we could see the token dropping to a key area of support at $20 within the next few days.

This would provide an attractive entry for late buyers with the expectation of a strong bounce. If that happens, the odds favor a bullish Chainlink price prediction of $60 that would result in a 202% upside potential in the near term.

The approval of a Chainlink ETF by the SEC could be the necessary catalyst that the market needs to propel LINK to those heights.

