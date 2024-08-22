BTC 2.19%
Casio to Release 800 NFT Sneakers with Move-and-Earn App STEPN GO

NFT Sport
800 limited-edition sneakers will be offered in a four-day raffle mint event.
Author
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić
casio stepn nfts

Japanese multinational electronics manufacturing corporation Casio Computer Co., Ltd. has announced a collaboration with the move-and-earn Web3 lifestyle app STEPN GO to release four types of sneakers as limited-edition NFTs.

According to the press release, the partnership is part of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project involving the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches and FSL, the Web3 product development studio that operates STEPN GO.

This latest collaboration will produce 800 NFT sneakers in four designs.

They will be available through the Raffle Mint on MOOAR, FSL’s NFT marketplace, from August 26 through 29.

The announcement said that the sneaker designs will incorporate “various features of the G-SHOCK brand.”

This includes colors, shapes, and structures inspired by products from the sports-driven G-SQUAD line of G-SHOCK timepieces.

Per the teams, “these sneakers are designed not only to appeal in virtual spaces but also to highlight the brand’s shock absorption when users engage in physical activities such as running.”

Additionally, there is an earn element to it. Based on the distance users walk or run, they earn crypto rewards in the STEPN GO app.

Furthering the Web3 Lifestyle App Adoption

STEPN GO is popular lifestyle app that takes advantage of Web3’s benefits. It allows users to earn rewards for their daily movement and social interactions. This includes buying and sharing NFT sneakers.

Notably, the company has made several partnerships.

For example, the above-mentioned VIRTUAL G-SHOCK was launched in September 2023 to broaden the G-SHOCK user base.

FSL’s co-founder Yawn Rong said that the team is “always hoping to bring more long-established companies and diverse intellectual properties into STEPN GO to encourage more people to find out about our Web3 lifestyle apps.”

He added that the collaboration with Casio is “extremely important to FSL as a whole, based on our grand vision of promoting mainstream Web3 adoption.”

Meanwhile, in April this year, STEPN partnered with Adidas under the banner of ‘STEPN x adidas: Step into the Future.’

The partnership began a limited edition of 1,000 Adidas x STEPN co-branded Genesis Sneakers on the Solana blockchain.

That month, STEPN had also launched a 100 million FSL Points ‘trailblazer’ airdrop campaign ahead of its partnership announcement.

This campaign marked the third yearly airdrop since the first launched in 2022. The app has distributed 235 million GMT tokens during the three events.

“The next few months mark a pivotal moment for STEPN, and we’re thrilled to share this with our most dedicated supporters,” said STEPN CEO Shiti Manghani.

