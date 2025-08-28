Cardano Price Prediction: SEC Postpones ETF Decision – ADA Could be Weeks Away From Huge Rally
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Cardano could be next in line for a spot ETF decision – with October now shaping up as a critical month for ADA’s price outlook.
The SEC is expected to deliver its final ruling on a Cardano ETF proposal by late October, joining a growing list of altcoins under review.
Earlier this month, the commission postponed decisions on Solana, XRP, and PENGU ETFs – setting up a high-stakes lineup of rulings that could ignite major price action across the market.
Unlike some of its competitors, Cardano has yet to gain exposure to traditional finance markets via a spot ETF, meaning a vast pool of institutional demand remains untapped.
That could soon change.
The timing also aligns with the expected passage of the CLARITY Act in the U.S. Senate this October – a bill aimed at providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for digital assets.
Adding fuel, Speculators anticipate up to four rate cuts before year-end, starting as soon as September, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.
Cardano Price Analysis: Huge Rally Weeks Away?
With a potential parabolic setup going into the final quarter of the year, Cardano stands to realise the full breakout potential of a 9-month ascending triangle pattern.
Momentum indicators are starting to show reversal signs. The RSI has rebounded from the neutral line after a reversal, suggesting underlying strength.
More so, the MACD line is starting to level off below the signal line, often an early indication of a new bullish move, particularly as $0.835 holds as support.
As risk appetite returns in anticipation of a September rate cut, the Cardano price could continue the breakout path to reclaim $1 and push to its late-2024 high around $1.35.
Fully realised, the pattern sets a potential $2 target for a 130% gain from current prices. With this level as support, if new demand catalysts come in October, the Cardano price could push much higher.
Fresh TradFi demand through potential 401(k) inclusion and spot ETF approval could see new price discovery, with the $5 milestone in focus.
There Are Bigger Setups than Cardano – Here’s How to Find Them
The altcoin market is pumping right now, and those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as fresh retail liquidity floods in.
While the ADA price stands to see a 3x, low-cap meme coins are printing 10-1000x opportunities.
That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.
Its purpose-built trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd, where the real gains are made.
Snorter Bot is built for precision, with limit-order sniping to secure the best entry prices, MEV-resistant swaps that prevent other traders from cutting in line on your transactions, copy trading to replicate the moves of proven top performers, and rug-pull protection that flags suspicious tokens before you buy.
Getting in early is only half the battle. Knowing exactly when to take profits can be the difference between a small win and a life-changing trade, and that’s where Snorter gives you the edge.
The project is off to a strong start; $SNORT has already raised almost $3.5 million in its ongoing presale, likely driven by its high 129% APY on staking to rewards early investors.
You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.Click Here to Participate in the Presale
- Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Interest Payments Could Drain Bank Deposits Like the 1980s Crisis
- ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
- XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
- XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
- Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Interest Payments Could Drain Bank Deposits Like the 1980s Crisis
- ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
- XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
- XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities