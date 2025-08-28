BTC $112,519.86 -0.07%
ETH $4,487.13 -3.14%
SOL $209.74 -0.79%
PEPE $0.000010 -1.48%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.75%
DOGE $0.22 -0.88%
XRP $2.98 -1.76%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.16
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: SEC Postpones ETF Decision – ADA Could be Weeks Away From Huge Rally

Cardano Price Prediction spot ETF
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The SEC has postponed the Greyscale spot ADA ETF decision deadline an additional 60 days – Cardano price prediction now eyes an October rally. 
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Cardano Price Prediction: SEC Postpones ETF Decision – ADA Could be Weeks Away From Huge Rally

Cardano could be next in line for a spot ETF decision – with October now shaping up as a critical month for ADA’s price outlook.

The SEC is expected to deliver its final ruling on a Cardano ETF proposal by late October, joining a growing list of altcoins under review.

Earlier this month, the commission postponed decisions on Solana, XRP, and PENGU ETFs – setting up a high-stakes lineup of rulings that could ignite major price action across the market.

Unlike some of its competitors, Cardano has yet to gain exposure to traditional finance markets via a spot ETF, meaning a vast pool of institutional demand remains untapped.

That could soon change.

The timing also aligns with the expected passage of the CLARITY Act in the U.S. Senate this October – a bill aimed at providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for digital assets.

Adding fuel, Speculators anticipate up to four rate cuts before year-end, starting as soon as September, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Cardano Price Analysis: Huge Rally Weeks Away?

With a potential parabolic setup going into the final quarter of the year, Cardano stands to realise the full breakout potential of a 9-month ascending triangle pattern.

ADA / USDT 1-day chart, ascending channel breakout continues. Source: TradingView, Binance.
ADA / USDT 1-day chart, ascending channel breakout continues. Source: TradingView, Binance.

Momentum indicators are starting to show reversal signs. The RSI has rebounded from the neutral line after a reversal, suggesting underlying strength.

More so, the MACD line is starting to level off below the signal line, often an early indication of a new bullish move, particularly as $0.835 holds as support.

As risk appetite returns in anticipation of a September rate cut, the Cardano price could continue the breakout path to reclaim $1 and push to its late-2024 high around $1.35.

Fully realised, the pattern sets a potential $2 target for a 130% gain from current prices. With this level as support, if new demand catalysts come in October, the Cardano price could push much higher.

Fresh TradFi demand through potential 401(k) inclusion and spot ETF approval could see new price discovery, with the $5 milestone in focus.

There Are Bigger Setups than Cardano – Here’s How to Find Them

The altcoin market is pumping right now, and those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as fresh retail liquidity floods in.

While the ADA price stands to see a 3x, low-cap meme coins are printing 10-1000x opportunities.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Its purpose-built trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd, where the real gains are made.

Snorter Bot is built for precision, with limit-order sniping to secure the best entry prices, MEV-resistant swaps that prevent other traders from cutting in line on your transactions, copy trading to replicate the moves of proven top performers, and rug-pull protection that flags suspicious tokens before you buy.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

Getting in early is only half the battle. Knowing exactly when to take profits can be the difference between a small win and a life-changing trade, and that’s where Snorter gives you the edge.

The project is off to a strong start; $SNORT has already raised almost $3.5 million in its ongoing presale, likely driven by its high 129% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Chainlink by the End of 2025
2025-08-26 17:17:34
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Blockchain News
Trump Media Just Backed a $6.4B Crypto Play with Crypto.com – Here’s Why it Matters
2025-08-26 12:55:22
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-28 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,086,180,609,295
1.96
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Chainlink by the End of 2025
2025-08-26 17:17:34
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Blockchain News
Trump Media Just Backed a $6.4B Crypto Play with Crypto.com – Here’s Why it Matters
2025-08-26 12:55:22
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-28 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-15 18:38:41
Altcoin News
Trump Media Reveals Truth Token and Wallet Plans in SEC Filing
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-04 07:58:35
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors