Cardano Price Prediction: SEC Postpones ETF Decision – ADA Could be Weeks Away From Huge Rally

The SEC has postponed the Greyscale spot ADA ETF decision deadline an additional 60 days – Cardano price prediction now eyes an October rally.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 28, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Cardano could be next in line for a spot ETF decision – with October now shaping up as a critical month for ADA’s price outlook.

The SEC is expected to deliver its final ruling on a Cardano ETF proposal by late October, joining a growing list of altcoins under review.

Earlier this month, the commission postponed decisions on Solana, XRP, and PENGU ETFs – setting up a high-stakes lineup of rulings that could ignite major price action across the market.

CARDANO ETF: The SEC has delayed the decision on Grayscale's Cardano $ADA Trust ETF application. 🇺🇸



The new deadline is October 26, 2025, when the SEC must either approve or disapprove. pic.twitter.com/o2ha0l8V27 — Cardanians (CRDN) (@Cardanians_io) August 26, 2025

Unlike some of its competitors, Cardano has yet to gain exposure to traditional finance markets via a spot ETF, meaning a vast pool of institutional demand remains untapped.

That could soon change.

The timing also aligns with the expected passage of the CLARITY Act in the U.S. Senate this October – a bill aimed at providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for digital assets.

🔥TRILLIONS COULD FLOW INTO CRYPTO! 💸



With the CLARITY Act likely passing, Wall Street, banks & Fortune 500 firms will finally have the green light to dive into digital assets.🟢



Could this be the biggest crypto bull run in history? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c73GN4g8ye — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) August 16, 2025

Adding fuel, Speculators anticipate up to four rate cuts before year-end, starting as soon as September, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Cardano Price Analysis: Huge Rally Weeks Away?

With a potential parabolic setup going into the final quarter of the year, Cardano stands to realise the full breakout potential of a 9-month ascending triangle pattern.

ADA / USDT 1-day chart, ascending channel breakout continues. Source: TradingView, Binance.

Momentum indicators are starting to show reversal signs. The RSI has rebounded from the neutral line after a reversal, suggesting underlying strength.

More so, the MACD line is starting to level off below the signal line, often an early indication of a new bullish move, particularly as $0.835 holds as support.

As risk appetite returns in anticipation of a September rate cut, the Cardano price could continue the breakout path to reclaim $1 and push to its late-2024 high around $1.35.

Fully realised, the pattern sets a potential $2 target for a 130% gain from current prices. With this level as support, if new demand catalysts come in October, the Cardano price could push much higher.

Fresh TradFi demand through potential 401(k) inclusion and spot ETF approval could see new price discovery, with the $5 milestone in focus.

There Are Bigger Setups than Cardano – Here’s How to Find Them

The altcoin market is pumping right now, and those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as fresh retail liquidity floods in.

While the ADA price stands to see a 3x, low-cap meme coins are printing 10-1000x opportunities.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Its purpose-built trading bot is engineered to spot early momentum, helping investors get in before the crowd, where the real gains are made.

Snorter Bot is built for precision, with limit-order sniping to secure the best entry prices, MEV-resistant swaps that prevent other traders from cutting in line on your transactions, copy trading to replicate the moves of proven top performers, and rug-pull protection that flags suspicious tokens before you buy.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

Getting in early is only half the battle. Knowing exactly when to take profits can be the difference between a small win and a life-changing trade, and that’s where Snorter gives you the edge.

The project is off to a strong start; $SNORT has already raised almost $3.5 million in its ongoing presale, likely driven by its high 129% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.