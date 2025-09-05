BTC $110,864.57 -0.07%
Price Analysis

Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone’s Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode

Cardano
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Cardano price prediction sees everyone giving up on ADA at 5-month sentiment low while whales accumulate through 16 million-dollar transactions targeting 40% breakout
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Cardano price prediction has taken a bearish turn in recent months, with investors largely abandoning ADA after its prolonged struggle to regain momentum.

Market sentiment paints a picture of capitulation as ADA continues to consolidate at multi-month lows.

But the question now is whether this overlooked asset can quietly position itself for a sharp breakout.

ADA Hits 5-Month Sentiment Low While Price Secretly Surges 14%

Looking at on-chain analysis from market intelligence platform Santiment, despite ADA recording the lowest sentiment in five months, the price has quietly climbed 14% in the last 30 days.

Currently trading at $0.8286, ADA boasts a $29.61 billion market cap and maintains its position among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the market.

Patient holders and dip buyers during the preceding three-week downswing are now hoping for the trend of bearish retail sentiment to continue.

On-chain data shows that whales have been stepping in to buy the dip since early August.

Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone's Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode
Source: Saintment

More than 16 different transactions worth $1,000,000 of ADA were recorded over the 30-day period, and it appears these large holders are not slowing down.

Founder and CIO of MN Capital, Michaël van de Poppe, has also acknowledged that Cardano is still in a blind spot for most market participants.

However, the ADA price is building up for a significant breakout as the ecosystem continues to grow.

Cardano price prediction: Technical Analysis Points to Potential 40% Breakout

Technical analysis shows that the ADA/USDT daily chart is forming a clear Wyckoff accumulation pattern, following the heavy distribution phase earlier in the year when price broke out in March toward $1.17.

From June to August, Cardano consolidated within an accumulation range, establishing strong support before beginning a parabolic curve structure that typically indicates preparation for a breakout.

Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone's Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode
Source: TradingView

The RSI sits just under 50, showing a recovery in momentum but still at a neutral stage, suggesting that buyers are gradually regaining strength.

If this Wyckoff parabolic curve continues to play out, ADA could see a breakout toward the $1.17 level, representing a potential gain of over 40% from current prices.

However, failure to hold the accumulation base around $0.70 would weaken the bullish setup and risk extending consolidation.

At present, the chart leans bullish, with the technical structure favoring a gradual rise toward the breakout zone.

Smart Money Avoids Memecoins for $15M Utility Project

The crypto market generally is in a neutral state with the Fear and Greed Index at 41, meaning this is not the time investors gamble on memecoins, but rather focus on utility projects.

One of investors’ favorite utility picks right now is the Best Wallet Token (BEST).

This project is building a new type of crypto wallet that works better than older wallets from 2021.

The Best Wallet project has raised over $15.5 million and already has 250,000 users.

Several analysts believe this is among the best crypto presales to buy for potentially strong gains.

Currently, $BEST tokens are priced at just $0.025585.

If you want to buy BEST, you can do so by visiting the Best Wallet Presale Website and using either crypto or a bank card to make a payment.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
