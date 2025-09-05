Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone’s Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode

Cardano price prediction sees everyone giving up on ADA at 5-month sentiment low while whales accumulate through 16 million-dollar transactions targeting 40% breakout

Cardano price prediction has taken a bearish turn in recent months, with investors largely abandoning ADA after its prolonged struggle to regain momentum.

Market sentiment paints a picture of capitulation as ADA continues to consolidate at multi-month lows.

But the question now is whether this overlooked asset can quietly position itself for a sharp breakout.

ADA Hits 5-Month Sentiment Low While Price Secretly Surges 14%

Looking at on-chain analysis from market intelligence platform Santiment, despite ADA recording the lowest sentiment in five months, the price has quietly climbed 14% in the last 30 days.

🧐 Cardano has quietly seen its normally optimistic crowd start to turn bearish. After the lowest sentiment recorded in 5 months, $ADA's price is +5%. Patient holders and dip buyers during this three week downswing should root for this trend of bearish retailers to continue.… pic.twitter.com/VgGwRW243P — Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 4, 2025

Currently trading at $0.8286, ADA boasts a $29.61 billion market cap and maintains its position among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the market.

Patient holders and dip buyers during the preceding three-week downswing are now hoping for the trend of bearish retail sentiment to continue.

On-chain data shows that whales have been stepping in to buy the dip since early August.

Source: Saintment

More than 16 different transactions worth $1,000,000 of ADA were recorded over the 30-day period, and it appears these large holders are not slowing down.

Founder and CIO of MN Capital, Michaël van de Poppe, has also acknowledged that Cardano is still in a blind spot for most market participants.

#Cardano is an interesting ecosystem. It's still in a blind spot for most, but has seen some traction.



Price is building up for a big breakout, and fundamentally, the ecosystem grows.



This project is building on top of $ADA, watch our recent episode here:… pic.twitter.com/iRXLpNlpzj — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 4, 2025

However, the ADA price is building up for a significant breakout as the ecosystem continues to grow.

Cardano price prediction: Technical Analysis Points to Potential 40% Breakout

Technical analysis shows that the ADA/USDT daily chart is forming a clear Wyckoff accumulation pattern, following the heavy distribution phase earlier in the year when price broke out in March toward $1.17.

From June to August, Cardano consolidated within an accumulation range, establishing strong support before beginning a parabolic curve structure that typically indicates preparation for a breakout.

Source: TradingView

The RSI sits just under 50, showing a recovery in momentum but still at a neutral stage, suggesting that buyers are gradually regaining strength.

If this Wyckoff parabolic curve continues to play out, ADA could see a breakout toward the $1.17 level, representing a potential gain of over 40% from current prices.

However, failure to hold the accumulation base around $0.70 would weaken the bullish setup and risk extending consolidation.

At present, the chart leans bullish, with the technical structure favoring a gradual rise toward the breakout zone.

