Cardano Price Analysis: Chang Hard Fork Sets Stage for Next ADA Rally – What to Expect

Despite the Chang hard fork launch, Cardano faces some significant challenges to a breakout.

Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 4, 2024 11:02 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

After experiencing a sharp drop earlier this morning, the Cardano price has managed to stage a partial recovery, now down just 2.09%. This turnaround follows the successful completion of the highly anticipated Chang hard fork on the Cardano blockchain.

This recovery has provided some much-needed relief from Cardano’s recent decline, down 7.87% since last Wednesday—making it one of the hardest-hit among other notable altcoins over the same period.

Indeed, trader interest in Cardano appears to be renewed, with its trading volume surging 38.34% to $306.3 million over the past 24 hours.

Chang Hardfork: Dawn of a New Cardano?

In a September 2nd X post, the layer-1 proof-of-stake blockchain announced the successful launch of the Chang upgrade.

The Chang hard fork represents the beginning of Cardano’s “Voltaire” era, a crucial step towards achieving fully decentralized governance.

Today's Chang hard fork marks a major milestone for the Cardano blockchain, ecosystem, and community––fulfilling the promise of a truly self-governing, decentralized network.



Welcome to a new era of decentralized governance: Voltaire. ⚖️ https://t.co/sE0iyRKLg9 pic.twitter.com/dA0JkgYOio — Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) September 2, 2024

This upgrade empowers Cardano token holders to elect representatives and vote on key development proposals, fundamentally changing how decisions are made within the Cardano ecosystem.

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano co-founder, hailed the hard fork as “one of the greatest technical achievements in human history,” previously citing its importance in allowing Cardano to stay “competitive and relevant forever.”

Previously, the Alonzo hard fork in 2021 led to a substantial price increase for Cardano, with ADA surging from $1.35 to $3.10 in just a month.

However, the Chang hard fork seems more likely to follow the trajectory of the September 2022 Vasil hard fork, which had a subdued impact on ADA’s price due to prevailing bear market conditions.

Cardano Price Analysis: A Lackluster Reception

A closer look at the Cardano chart supports the notion that significant obstacles remain for a potential breakout.

ADA/USDT 1D chart, narrowly expanding triangle pattern. Source: Binance.

Cardano is currently confined within a narrowly expanding triangle pattern, reflecting growing volatility as the asset navigates a period marked by fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).

Most notably, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains subdued, hovering around 40, which suggests that while Cardano isn’t deeply oversold, it still exhibits a bearish bias.

This weak buying pressure indicates cautious sentiment among traders, potentially limiting Cardano’s ability to gain upward momentum unless stronger demand emerges.

On the other hand, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) remains in positive territory at +0.04, signaling some resilience in the market.

However, as the MACD line crosses below the signal line, it seems that the bulls are struggling to find the traction they need to push a surge.

In the near term, traders should monitor a successful retest of the $0.3120 resistance level, which could pave the way for a push higher, aiming to retest the upper bound of the current pattern.

Should Cardano manage to break through this resistance, the next significant hurdle would be the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (200EMA). Overcoming this barrier could be crucial for reversing the recent downtrend and setting the stage for a more sustained recovery.

This Fleeting Opportunity Has Higher Gains Potential

Although the Chang upgrade bodes well for the Cardano network and its ecosystem’s expansion, the extent of its effects may not be realized in the near term.

Therefore, investors looking to maximize their gains potential may do well to diversify into new and emerging low-cap meme coins set for explosive growth.

Enter BaseDoge, the latest Shiba Inu-inspired meme coin whose cross-chain capabilities hint at the future utility of meme coins.

Building on the hype that brought its predecessors to prominence, Base Dawgz has redefined community engagement with its innovative share-to-earn system.

This strategy places community members at the heart of Base Dawgz’s promotional efforts, contributing to its recent success, with over £3.3 million raised in its presale so far.

We're making moves in this period!



3.2 million raised for $DAWGZ 🪂 pic.twitter.com/tw6cIdhNOP — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) August 30, 2024

By sharing $DAWGZ-related content on social media, users earn points redeemable for rewards. This incentivizes active participation, creating a self-sustaining cycle of growth and engagement.

With mere hours until DAWGZ hits the exchanges at a launch price of just $0.008582, those who act quickly stand to benefit the most. There’s a very real chance that we may not see prices this low again!

Check out the Base Dawgz community on X and Telegram.

Buy $DAWGZ here

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.