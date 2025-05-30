BTC $104,096.85 -2.10%
ETH $2,553.27 -4.21%
SOL $158.62 -6.12%
PEPE $0.000012 -9.44%
SHIB $0.000012 -8.93%
DOGE $0.19 -10.45%
XRP $2.17 -5.26%
ETH Gas (gwei) 8.68
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management to Launch Gold-Hedged Bitcoin Fund

Bitcoin Gold
The fund will offer 1-to-1 downside protection based on the price of gold.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Cantor Fund

Wall Street investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald is considering a new fund that protects investors against Bitcoin’s volatility with gold.

Announced on Thursday at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, the investment vehicle will offer uncapped BTC exposure with “downside protection” tied to gold.

Per an official release, the fund is set to run for 5 years and aims to provide uncapped upside participation in Bitcoin. The fund will offer 1-to-1 downside protection based on the price of gold.

Fund Would Address Investors’ Fears Over Bitcoin’s Sudden Price Drops

At Cantor, we are focused on delivering innovative products that support clients seeking exposure to digital asset investments,” said Brandon G. Lutnick, Chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald.

He called it a “ground breaking investment vehicle” that helps investors tap into Bitcoin’s potential growth with downside protection based on the price of gold.

Speaking at the conference, Lutnick addressed investors, noting that the fund Balances Bitcoin’s volatility with the precious metal’s stability.

“There are still people on the earth that are scared of Bitcoin, and we want to bring them into this ecosystem,” he said.

The fund will be available to investors in the coming weeks, the company added.

Cantor Launches $2B Bitcoin-Backed Lending Initiative

The gold-hedged Bitcoin fund launch follows Cantor’s official launch of a $2 billion Bitcoin-backed lending with first loans.

The investment bank announced early this week that the lending initiative will provide financing to crypto firms FalconX Ltd. and Maple Finance.

Cantor has launched a string of crypto-focused ventures in the past. An affiliate of the investment bank in April teamed up with Tether Holdings and SoftBank Group to launch Bitcoin accumulator Twenty One Capital Inc.

Following a string of corporate implosions in 2022, including Celsius and BlockFi, there has been a surge in crypto-backed lending. For instance, in March, Bitcoin software firm Blockstream Corp. secured a multi-billion dollar investment in its crypto lending funds.

David Mercer, chief executive of the institutional trading platform LMAX Group, told Bloomberg that the new lenders will be “much more institutional in nature.”

“More banks will enter the space and provide credit mechanisms to some of the largest institutions you can imagine to trade these assets.”

Bitcoin News
Hyperliquid Trader James Wynn Exits $1.25B Long Bitcoin Bet at a Loss 
2025-05-25 06:12:23
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$104,097
2.10 %
Bitcoin
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,400,495,239,218
-2.77
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Hyperliquid Trader James Wynn Exits $1.25B Long Bitcoin Bet at a Loss 
2025-05-25 06:12:23
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
JD.com Stablecoin Hits Phase 2 Hong Kong Sandbox Testing and Targets Global Payments
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-05-30 17:11:56
Crypto Regulation News
Crypto Regulation Chaos: Trump Dinner, $2.5B Bitcoin Play, SEC Drops Binance Suit
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-05-30 17:07:20
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors