Bitcoin Price Prediction: Cantor Fitzgerald Deal Marks Start of “New Cycle,” Say Analysts – $200K Next?

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: May 27, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin holds steady around $108,852 after a 0.62% dip during US trading. Institutional interest surges with Cantor Fitzgerald’s first Bitcoin-backed lending deal with FalconX and Maple Finance. Wall Street giant now offers loans collateralized with BTC.

Cantor launched a $2 billion BTC financing arm in July 2024 with Anchorage Digital and Copper as custodians. Analysts say this marks the beginning of a new cycle for BTC, where BTC is recognized as a collateral-grade asset.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Cantor Fitzgerald officially launches $2 BILLION Bitcoin backed lending with first loans



They're one of only 24 "primary dealers" with the right to trade US government securities with the Fed



This is HUGE pic.twitter.com/XoxCa89ntI — Quinten | 048.eth (@QuintenFrancois) May 27, 2025

With Cantor’s credibility in the space, market confidence is rising, and some are predicting $200,000 Bitcoin if institutional momentum continues.

U.S. Strategic Support Boosts Bullish Sentiment for Bitcoin

Adding to the positive backdrop, the US government’s digital asset strategy is looking up. At the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, White House Digital Assets Advisor Bo Hines referred to BTC as “digital gold” and stated that the federal government will expand its BTC holdings.

🇺🇸 BITCOIN 2025: U.S. lawmakers on the stage for “The Bitcoin Act.”



Senator Cynthia Lummis

Governor Jim Justice

Senator Marsha Blackburn



A high-level panel on Bitcoin, policy, and the future of crypto legislation in America. pic.twitter.com/izDmDcYGfn — Ajay Kashyap (@EverythingAjay) May 28, 2025

This matches Senator Cynthia Lummis’s statement that former President Donald Trump supports the forthcoming BITCOIN Act. The bill to be introduced next week outlines a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, funded through seized BTC, to acquire up to 1 million BTC over five years.

NEW: 🇺🇸 Senator Cynthia Lummis announces she will reintroduce her Bitcoin Act bill to buy 1 million BTC. pic.twitter.com/bHHMgqlTP8 — Swan (@Swan) March 11, 2025

These federal moves follow Trump’s March executive order establishing the US Digital Asset Stockpile. With over 30,000 attendees and 400 speakers, the conference has become the biggest showcase of crypto’s integration with US policy. All these points to a strategic shift towards digital assets and long-term confidence.

Bitcoin Chart Analysis: A Triangle Break Looms

Technically, the Bitcoin price prediction remains neutral in the short term. On the chart, BTC is consolidating around $108,966 in a symmetrical triangle on the 2-hour chart – a breakout is brewing. The price is holding above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $108,996, which serves as dynamic support.

A bounce from this level, especially with a doji or spinning top candle, may be a bullish break. Fibonacci levels from $102,190 to $111,930 show a confluence zone at $108,209. A move above $109,631 (0.236 Fibonacci) could trigger a move to $111,935 and $113,300.

BTC/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The MACD is neutral but poised for a bullish crossover, while the RSI is approaching overbought territory – be cautious of a potential fake breakout.

If BTC breaks below the triangle’s lower trendline and support at $108,233 or $107,078, it could lead to a rapid decline to $105,905 or $102,190. The market is poised for a significant shift. Watch these levels closely.

BTC Bull Token Presale Approaches $7.50M Mark as 65% APY Staking Draws Interest

With BTC/USD dipping below $108,000, attention is shifting to altcoins like BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). So far, $6.38 million has been raised, with the next price jump approaching quickly.

Bitcoin Rewards and Supply Reductions

BTC Bull Token operates with a built-in system: the higher BTC’s price, the more BTC airdrops are distributed to token holders. Notably, presale participants receive priority. The system also features:

Token burns every $50K BTC increase, reducing supply.

Current token price at $0.002535 before the next bump.

This approach aligns token value with BTC/USD’s price moves while maintaining scarcity through programmed burns.

Staking Terms for Passive Returns – BTCBULL’s staking pool holds 1.62 billion tokens offering 65% APY, with:

No lockup periods or fees.

Full access to funds at any time.

This structure appeals to investors seeking yield without complex requirements or the risk of illiquidity.

Momentum Before the Cap Fills

With nearly $1 million remaining in the presale, buyers are positioning early. The token’s mechanics, including BTC-tied rewards, supply adjustments, and staking options, are driving participation.

Key figures:

USDT raised : $6,520,678/ $7,505,377

: $6,520,678/ $7,505,377 Token price: $0.00253

BTCBULL offers a whopping ~65% APY on its Ethereum-based staking pool (currently holding 1.61B BTCBULL), with no lockups or withdrawal fees. That means passive yield, with full liquidity.