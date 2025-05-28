Bitcoin Price Prediction: Cantor Fitzgerald Deal Marks Start of “New Cycle,” Say Analysts – $200K Next?
Bitcoin holds steady around $108,852 after a 0.62% dip during US trading. Institutional interest surges with Cantor Fitzgerald’s first Bitcoin-backed lending deal with FalconX and Maple Finance. Wall Street giant now offers loans collateralized with BTC.
Cantor launched a $2 billion BTC financing arm in July 2024 with Anchorage Digital and Copper as custodians. Analysts say this marks the beginning of a new cycle for BTC, where BTC is recognized as a collateral-grade asset.
With Cantor’s credibility in the space, market confidence is rising, and some are predicting $200,000 Bitcoin if institutional momentum continues.
U.S. Strategic Support Boosts Bullish Sentiment for Bitcoin
Adding to the positive backdrop, the US government’s digital asset strategy is looking up. At the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, White House Digital Assets Advisor Bo Hines referred to BTC as “digital gold” and stated that the federal government will expand its BTC holdings.
This matches Senator Cynthia Lummis’s statement that former President Donald Trump supports the forthcoming BITCOIN Act. The bill to be introduced next week outlines a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, funded through seized BTC, to acquire up to 1 million BTC over five years.
These federal moves follow Trump’s March executive order establishing the US Digital Asset Stockpile. With over 30,000 attendees and 400 speakers, the conference has become the biggest showcase of crypto’s integration with US policy. All these points to a strategic shift towards digital assets and long-term confidence.
Bitcoin Chart Analysis: A Triangle Break Looms
Technically, the Bitcoin price prediction remains neutral in the short term. On the chart, BTC is consolidating around $108,966 in a symmetrical triangle on the 2-hour chart – a breakout is brewing. The price is holding above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $108,996, which serves as dynamic support.
A bounce from this level, especially with a doji or spinning top candle, may be a bullish break. Fibonacci levels from $102,190 to $111,930 show a confluence zone at $108,209. A move above $109,631 (0.236 Fibonacci) could trigger a move to $111,935 and $113,300.
The MACD is neutral but poised for a bullish crossover, while the RSI is approaching overbought territory – be cautious of a potential fake breakout.
If BTC breaks below the triangle’s lower trendline and support at $108,233 or $107,078, it could lead to a rapid decline to $105,905 or $102,190. The market is poised for a significant shift. Watch these levels closely.
BTC Bull Token Presale Approaches $7.50M Mark as 65% APY Staking Draws Interest
With BTC/USD dipping below $108,000, attention is shifting to altcoins like BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). So far, $6.38 million has been raised, with the next price jump approaching quickly.
Bitcoin Rewards and Supply Reductions
BTC Bull Token operates with a built-in system: the higher BTC’s price, the more BTC airdrops are distributed to token holders. Notably, presale participants receive priority. The system also features:
- Token burns every $50K BTC increase, reducing supply.
- Current token price at $0.002535 before the next bump.
This approach aligns token value with BTC/USD’s price moves while maintaining scarcity through programmed burns.
Staking Terms for Passive Returns – BTCBULL’s staking pool holds 1.62 billion tokens offering 65% APY, with:
- No lockup periods or fees.
- Full access to funds at any time.
This structure appeals to investors seeking yield without complex requirements or the risk of illiquidity.
Momentum Before the Cap Fills
With nearly $1 million remaining in the presale, buyers are positioning early. The token’s mechanics, including BTC-tied rewards, supply adjustments, and staking options, are driving participation.
Key figures:
- USDT raised: $6,520,678/ $7,505,377
- Token price: $0.00253
BTCBULL offers a whopping ~65% APY on its Ethereum-based staking pool (currently holding 1.61B BTCBULL), with no lockups or withdrawal fees. That means passive yield, with full liquidity.
