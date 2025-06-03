Can Binance Coin Flip Ethereum or XRP? BNB Price Prediction

In this BNB coin price prediction we compare this network's stats with Ethereum to analyze if it stands a chance to dethrone the latter.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 2, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 12.1% over the past month, holding strong at $666.65 despite the recent market pullback triggered by rising U.S.-China trade tensions.

Launched as a faster and more cost-effective alternative to Ethereum, the BNB Chain aims to deliver a streamlined smart contract experience for developers and users alike.

However, this project is still rather small in terms of ecosystem value. According to DeFi Llama, its total value locked (TVL) in USD currently sits at $6.2 billion – just a tenth of Ethereum’s TVL.

Meanwhile, only 3 decentralized apps built on the BNB Chain have a TVL that exceeds $1 billion compared to 22 on Ethereum.

BNB Coin Price Prediction: Ethereum Dominates in Terms of Decentralization

Decentralization may be the most relevant factor that has given Ethereum an edge over Binance’s blockchain.

The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) runs on thousands of independent nodes spread across the world. This guarantees that the blockchain will continue to run, even if the Ethereum Foundation experiences issues.

In contrast, the BNB Chain has only 255 active nodes, most of which are based in the United States. This makes the network more susceptible to 51% attacks. In addition, the crypto community believes that Binance owns and operates many of these nodes.

Hence, the operational continuity of the BNB Chain has been questioned as issues with Binance, the exchange, could jeopardize the network’s operations.

Although the BNB Chain may not beat Ethereum as the largest smart contracts blockchain in the near future, that does not necessarily favor a bearish BNB Coin price prediction.

Looking at the daily chart, BNB Coin could rise to $830 if it breaks above the $695 level. An ascending price channel has formed as a result of the latest price action.

This is a bullish pattern that favors an imminent bullish breakout of this temporary ceiling. The price has once again found support at the triangle’s lower bound, emphasizing its relevance to market participants.

After this brief period of consolidation, BNB Coin may be gearing up for some strong gains if a bullish breakout occurs.

In the meantime, storing your crypto assets safely is key to profit from your investments as the market recovers.

One of the best presales of the year, Best Wallet (BEST), offers attractive perks to early buyers who adopt its crypto wallet.

Best Wallet (BEST) Nears $13M Raised to Launch its Web3 Storage Solution

Best Wallet (BEST) aims to compete with top wallets like MetaMask and Phantom and gain market share by introducing innovative features that will help users make the most out of their crypto investments.

This wallet supports assets in more than 60 different blockchains and will offer low fees for swap through the use of the $BEST token.

In addition, a tool called Upcoming Tokens will allow investors to identify the best crypto presales while they are still flying below the market’s radar.

As the wallet becomes widely adopted by the crypto community, the price of $BEST will skyrocket as it will provide users with fee discounts and early access to new features.