BTC $106,032.99 -1.48%
ETH $2,625.98 -3.64%
SOL $164.94 -4.04%
PEPE $0.000013 -10.28%
SHIB $0.000013 -6.42%
DOGE $0.20 -7.07%
XRP $2.21 -3.00%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.24
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Bybit Secures Austria’s MiCA License, Unlocking Access to 29 EU States

Austria ByBit MiCA License
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Bybit

Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has officially planted its flag in Europe. The company has received a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA), as stated in a May 29 news release.

This latest approval positions Bybit to offer regulated crypto services across 29 EEA countries, reaching up to 500 million users. Bybit said it has also launched its European headquarters in Vienna.

Regulatory Progress with Europe-Wide Impact

Receiving the MiCAR license marks a defining moment for the exchange’s global compliance strategy. The license allows Bybit to act as a fully regulated crypto-asset service provider under the European Union’s robust digital finance framework.

With passporting rights, Bybit can now seamlessly expand its services across all EEA member states.

“Securing the MiCAR license in Austria is a testament to our compliance-first approach,” said Ben Zhou, Bybit’s co-founder and CEO. “We are actively collaborating with regulators and pursuing licenses globally to ensure our users can access our platform with the highest levels of regulatory assurance.”

Vienna: The Center of Bybit’s European Ambitions?

The exchange said it has established its official European headquarters in Vienna. Austria was chosen not only for its regulatory foresight but also for its location and access to tech talent.

Bybit plans to hire over 100 professionals in Vienna as part of a broader effort to provide localized and compliant services designed for the European market.

“Vienna is now the home of Bybit Europe,” said Mazurka Zeng, CEO of Bybit Europe. “We’re proud to contribute to Austria’s forward-looking financial environment by investing in talent and innovation.”

Through its Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), the company said it plans to partner with universities and research institutions, promoting blockchain applications and nurturing the next generation of crypto talent.

Bybit Backs Vietnam’s Crypto Trading Pilot

In April, Vietnam’s finance ministry and Bybit announced they are co-designing a controlled pilot to assess digital asset trading.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s official statement, the meeting contributed to the development of Vietnam’s pilot program for a crypto-asset trading floor.


Bitcoin News
Hyperliquid Trader James Wynn Exits $1.25B Long Bitcoin Bet at a Loss 
2025-05-25 06:12:23
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,465,596,921,277
-0.91
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Hyperliquid Trader James Wynn Exits $1.25B Long Bitcoin Bet at a Loss 
2025-05-25 06:12:23
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Is Bybit’s 500x Leverage on US Stocks and Gold a Game-Changer – or Disaster?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-05-05 16:17:16
DeFi News
Safe Axes 14 Staff as $1.43B Bybit Hack Fallout Triggers Radical Reorg
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-04-17 16:57:33
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors