Bybit Secures Austria’s MiCA License, Unlocking Access to 29 EU States

Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has officially planted its flag in Europe. The company has received a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) license from Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA), as stated in a May 29 news release.

This latest approval positions Bybit to offer regulated crypto services across 29 EEA countries, reaching up to 500 million users. Bybit said it has also launched its European headquarters in Vienna.

Regulatory Progress with Europe-Wide Impact

Receiving the MiCAR license marks a defining moment for the exchange’s global compliance strategy. The license allows Bybit to act as a fully regulated crypto-asset service provider under the European Union’s robust digital finance framework.

With passporting rights, Bybit can now seamlessly expand its services across all EEA member states.

“Securing the MiCAR license in Austria is a testament to our compliance-first approach,” said Ben Zhou, Bybit’s co-founder and CEO. “We are actively collaborating with regulators and pursuing licenses globally to ensure our users can access our platform with the highest levels of regulatory assurance.”

Vienna: The Center of Bybit’s European Ambitions?

The exchange said it has established its official European headquarters in Vienna. Austria was chosen not only for its regulatory foresight but also for its location and access to tech talent.

Bybit plans to hire over 100 professionals in Vienna as part of a broader effort to provide localized and compliant services designed for the European market.

“Vienna is now the home of Bybit Europe,” said Mazurka Zeng, CEO of Bybit Europe. “We’re proud to contribute to Austria’s forward-looking financial environment by investing in talent and innovation.”

Through its Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA), the company said it plans to partner with universities and research institutions, promoting blockchain applications and nurturing the next generation of crypto talent.

Bybit Backs Vietnam’s Crypto Trading Pilot

In April, Vietnam’s finance ministry and Bybit announced they are co-designing a controlled pilot to assess digital asset trading.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s official statement, the meeting contributed to the development of Vietnam’s pilot program for a crypto-asset trading floor.



