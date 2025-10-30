Bullish Signals: Top Crypto to Get Today As Market Pulls Back Following FOMC Meeting – XRP, ZEC, HYPE

Crypto got the interest rate cuts it was expecting, but investors remain cautious. Here's why XRP, ZEC, and HYPE will top the rebound rally.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki About Author A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 30, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

October kicked off with optimism across the crypto space, but the anticipated “Uptober” surge quickly lost momentum. Within days, prices slid sharply after President Trump unveiled a sweeping 100% tariff on Chinese imports, a saga that is still ongoing.

Despite yesterday’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting, where investors got their hoped-for rate cuts, crypto’s collective market cap dropped 1.8% in the last 24 hours to $3.82 trillion.

While the prolonged downturn is causing concern, many crypto old hands view it as a correction, clearing out excessive leverage and weak hands before the next major rally. This is an idea that has plenty of precedent in crypto’s short history of bull runs preceded by crashes.

That said, top quality altcoins like XRP, ZEC, and HYPE stand to gain the most.

Ripple (XRP): Set to Revolutionize Global Payments in 2025

Ripple’s digital asset, XRP ($XRP), powers a high-speed, low-fee payment protocol designed to outperform legacy networks such as SWIFT.

Backed by partnerships with institutions like the UN Capital Development Fund and several leading U.S. banks, XRP has become the world’s fourth-largest crypto asset with a market cap exceeding $154 billion.

Ripple’s release of the RLUSD stablecoin marks an early move into one of the fastest-growing and most vital upcoming sectors in digital payments.

Over the past twelve months, XRP has surged 388%, reaching $3.65 in mid-July, its highest price since 2018, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 53% gain over the same period.

Currently, XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) hovers near 48. Its price has re-aligned with its 30-day moving average, signaling the end of a brief period of relative weakness.

Technical indicators reveal two as yet unfulfilled bullish flag patterns from the summer months, hinting at potential upside if US authorities deliver spot ETF approvals or comprehensive regulation. In that scenario, XRP could climb into the $5–$10 range.

Zcash (ZEC): Privacy Token Surges 147% in One Week

Debuting in 2016 as a fork of Bitcoin, Zcash ($ZEC) was purpose-built to deliver complete transactional privacy.

Its zk-SNARK cryptography (“zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive arguments of knowledge”) allows transaction verification without disclosing sender, receiver, or transfer details.

Zcash offers both shielded and transparent addresses, balancing user confidentiality with regulatory requirements.

Over the past week, ZEC rose a staggering 52% to $359, outperforming every coin in the top 100 by market cap. While Zcash’s rallies in early October aligned with broader rallies across other privacy coins like Monero ($XMR), this week’s rally does not fit the trend.

ZEC’s RSI currently stands around 73 and is trending slightly downward as traders lock in profits. This means we can expect depreciation in the short term, ZEC could approach the $500 level by year-end.

Hyperliquid: The DEX Minting a New Wave of Crypto Millionaires

Launched in late 2024, Hyperliquid ($HYPE) has rapidly become a leading force in the decentralized exchange (DEX) sector.

Running on its own custom Layer-1 blockchain, Hyperliquid focuses on speed, transparency, and asset security. Unlike centralized exchanges, it enables users to retain full control of their holdings, an increasingly valuable feature following collapses like FTX.

Featuring ultra-low fees, lightning-fast execution, and tools such as perpetual futures, Hyperliquid bridges the gap between centralized convenience and decentralized trust.

Price charts show steady bullish momentum since launch. Two flag patterns emerged between winter and spring, formations often preceding sharp rallies.

Between early April and May 26, HYPE’s value quadrupled from roughly $10 to $40. Since then, HYPE’s support and resistance lines entered a broadening channel that collapsed with the early October crypto crash, but the fact that HYPE bounced 25% in the last 7 days highlights surging demand.

At its current price around $48, it’s 19% down from its September 18 ATH of $59.30.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): A Meme-Powered Bitcoin Layer-2 That Could Define Bitcoin’s 2026

One of 2025’s most buzzed-about projects, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) merges Bitcoin’s security with advanced Layer-2 scalability and the viral appeal of meme tokens.

The network aims to turbocharge Bitcoin’s ecosystem through near-instant transactions, DAO-driven governance, and smart contract capabilities built on its proprietary Layer-2 framework.

The presale has already exceeded $25.25 million, with some forecasts suggesting possible 100x gains after launch.

By leveraging the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER supports high-speed operations and seamless BTC bridging via its Canonical Bridge, ensuring compatibility with decentralized apps (dApps).

A recent Coinsult audit confirmed the project’s clean bill of health, reporting no security flaws and strengthening investor confidence.

HYPER tokens fuel governance, staking, and transaction operations, with early adopters earning up to 46% APY in staking rewards.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.