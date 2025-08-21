BTC Price Prediction: Will Fed Cut Odds and BlackRock Flows Break Support?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

August has always been a solid month for Bitcoin (BTC) in a bull market, and this year was no exception, with BTC hitting an all-time high of $123K earlier this month, defying most predictions.

Now, however, Bitcoin’s price seems to be dropping and heading lower, especially after some large transfers of BTC from BlackRock’s addresses.

In the past 24 hours, BlackRock has moved over 10,584 BTC—worth more than $1.19B at the current price of $112,000—onto Coinbase. This has likely triggered panic among investors, as it’s the first time something like this has happened in a while.

Additionally, over 60K ETH was transferred and possibly sold through Coinbase. You can read more about ETH price predictions here.

Correction or Change in the Trend: BTC Price Prediction

Bitcoin’s in a bit of a dip right now, dropping toward a key support level around $112,000. This is the same level it bounced from to reach its all-time high (ATH).

The price has been dropping since the huge rally toward the ATH, which is pretty normal. The RSI is sitting at 32.93, meaning it’s in oversold territory, so the market might be overdoing the bearishness. A bounce back could be coming soon.

Looking at the MACD, it’s showing some negative momentum since the MACD line is below the signal line, indicating we’re still in bearish territory. But if Bitcoin holds that support and starts to climb, we could see a reversal.

Bitcoin’s price could drop just below the previous key support and hang around there for a bit. But if BlackRock and other entities keep selling, it could turn into a different situation.

What Is Waiting for Bitcoin in September?

September 2025 is looking like a big month for both the markets and Bitcoin. There’s an 81% chance the Fed will cut rates by 0.25% during its meeting on the 15th-16th.

Historically, September has been a tough month for Bitcoin and one of the weakest for U.S. stocks. Over the past 35 years, the S&P 500 has averaged nearly a 1% drop.

