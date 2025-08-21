BTC $113,001.00 -0.76%
Price Analysis

BTC Price Prediction: Will Fed Cut Odds and BlackRock Flows Break Support?

Bitcoin Bitcoin Price Prediction Blackrock
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

August has always been a solid month for Bitcoin (BTC) in a bull market, and this year was no exception, with BTC hitting an all-time high of $123K earlier this month, defying most predictions.

Now, however, Bitcoin’s price seems to be dropping and heading lower, especially after some large transfers of BTC from BlackRock’s addresses.

Source: Arkham

In the past 24 hours, BlackRock has moved over 10,584 BTC—worth more than $1.19B at the current price of $112,000—onto Coinbase. This has likely triggered panic among investors, as it’s the first time something like this has happened in a while.

Additionally, over 60K ETH was transferred and possibly sold through Coinbase. You can read more about ETH price predictions here.

Correction or Change in the Trend: BTC Price Prediction

Source: BTC/USD | TradingView

Bitcoin’s in a bit of a dip right now, dropping toward a key support level around $112,000. This is the same level it bounced from to reach its all-time high (ATH).

The price has been dropping since the huge rally toward the ATH, which is pretty normal. The RSI is sitting at 32.93, meaning it’s in oversold territory, so the market might be overdoing the bearishness. A bounce back could be coming soon.

Looking at the MACD, it’s showing some negative momentum since the MACD line is below the signal line, indicating we’re still in bearish territory. But if Bitcoin holds that support and starts to climb, we could see a reversal.

Bitcoin’s price could drop just below the previous key support and hang around there for a bit. But if BlackRock and other entities keep selling, it could turn into a different situation.

What Is Waiting for Bitcoin in September?

September 2025 is looking like a big month for both the markets and Bitcoin. There’s an 81% chance the Fed will cut rates by 0.25% during its meeting on the 15th-16th.

Historically, September has been a tough month for Bitcoin and one of the weakest for U.S. stocks. Over the past 35 years, the S&P 500 has averaged nearly a 1% drop.

Source: Coinglass

You know what’s shown the market’s resilience time and time again? Memecoins, especially the new ones that ride on the latest trends. That’s why TOKEN6900 is stealing the spotlight right now, with its presale getting attention from all over, especially thanks to its high APY.

Only 7 Days Left: September’s Top Meme Coin Play

There are only seven days left to grab TOKEN6900 (T6900)! With funding already at 46%, we’re halfway there, and the next stretch is key. Once it hits 100%, the presale could close early.

TOKEN6900 takes the absurdity torch from its cousin SPX6900 (SPX), carrying the sacred 69 banner—the ultimate symbol of meme numerology.

While SPX6900 was pure satire, TOKEN6900 goes full-on financial madness, blending TradFi mockery with 69-powered nonsense and crashing straight into the meme coin world, where most projects have lost sight of what being a true meme coin is all about.

TOKEN6900 is sticking to its hard cap. The presale is capped at $5 million, and once that’s hit, you’ll never get the chance to snag T6900 at these low prices again.

With $2.34 million already raised, it’s 46.4% of the way there. If the current pace keeps up, the cap could be reached in just a couple of weeks.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
In the Article
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
