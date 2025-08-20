Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?

ETH hitting $10,000 this cycle? It might sound a bit wild, but honestly, it could be both crazy and totally possible at the same time.

For a while, Ethereum struggled, especially with Solana taking over last year. ETH was kind of in the shadows, and people were frustrated with the lack of upgrades. But it seems like Vitalik is finally paying attention and getting back to work.

Things are shifting now, and Ethereum is looking pretty strong. Over the last 30 days, ETH has surged over 15%, recently hitting a local high of $4,700. That’s a level we haven’t seen since 2021, back when the crypto market was way smaller.

SharpLink (SBET), one of the key players driving Ethereum’s recent surge, is still stacking up on ETH. Right now, it’s holding more than 740K ETH, which is worth over $3.1B at current prices.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Price Nearing All-Time High – $10,000 Possible?

Source: ETHUSD / TradingView

ETH has finally flipped that $4K resistance into support after being rejected at that level for over three years. Now, the price bounces hard every time it hits close to that $4K mark.

Right now, ETH is testing the resistance again at $4,350 (Blue Line), where it’s been rejected before. This could mean a breakout’s coming soon, but if it can’t push past that level, we might see a pullback to the $4K support (Red Line).

The RSI is sitting at a neutral level of 55, which opens the potential for a breakout. The MACD is also showing some bullish indicators: the MACD line (blue) is above the signal line (orange), and there are some nice green bars on the histogram.

Based on this Ethereum price prediction, ETH still looks bullish in the long term and will only improve. Just keep an eye on that support level and the overall market momentum; we could see a retest of $4K.

How Is the Ethereum Ecosystem Anyway?

The Ethereum ecosystem and DeFi have been on fire these past couple of weeks, especially with all the new coins and utility popping up on Base. And of course, memecoins are making their comeback.

OG memecoins like Pepe saw some massive price jumps as Ethereum picked up steam again. This has sparked a fresh wave of smart whales hunting for new memecoins to cash in on. Maxi Doge got in the spotlight, quickly grabbing all the attention.

