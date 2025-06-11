BTC $108,754.16 -0.94%
ETH $2,795.20 -0.41%
SOL $161.38 -2.01%
PEPE $0.000012 -4.79%
SHIB $0.000013 -2.29%
DOGE $0.19 -1.35%
XRP $2.28 -1.01%
ETH Gas (gwei) 3.26
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Brian Quintenz Champions ‘Comprehensive’ Crypto Framework in Heated Senate Agriculture Hearing

CFTC Regulation Trump
As Washington reshuffles its financial watchdogs, Quintenz’s remarks point to a break from traditional restraint toward tech-forward regulation.
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Brian Quintenz, U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, doubled down on his crypto-friendly stance as he testified before the United States Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry on Tuesday during his nomination hearing.

Blockchain Technology Is the Future, Brian Quintenz Says

Fielding questions from prominent senators, including Chair John Boozman (R-AR) and Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), the one-time a16z global crypto policy head reaffirmed his pledge to “embrace innovation” while at the CFTC.

“It is time for a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto assets, including token classification clarity and clear jurisdiction for trading market oversight,” Quintenz said.

“Congress should create an appropriate market regulatory regime to ensure that this technology’s full promise can be realized, and I am fully prepared to use my experience and expertise to assist in that effort as well in executing any expanded mission should legislation pass into law,” he added.

The former CFTC commissioner also claimed that “blockchain and crypto tokens are here to stay,” though their value may be hindered by consequential regulatory practices.

“That value can only be realized if holders of those products have markets with integrity in which they can transact and have clear rules of the road to build without fear of regulation by enforcement,” he added.

CFTC Sees Staffing Woes, Regulatory Shifts

Quintenz’s latest remarks on crypto come amid sweeping regulatory changes to the digital asset industry as a whole under the Trump administration, marking a stark shift away from the CFTC’s stringent regulatory approach in previous years.

The agency is currently undergoing a major staffing shakeup, with four commissioners having announced their resignations in recent months.

In a farewell speech delivered late last month in Washington, D.C., outgoing Commissioner Christy Romero warned the American public that taking such “big swings” between “regulation and deregulation” could ultimately hinder the success of the nation’s financial markets.

“As the current administration pursues a deregulatory agenda in the name of growth, care should be taken not to remove the load-bearing resilience built into markets—resilience that has resulted in financial stability and protected our economy,” said Romero.

Altcoin News
Nasdaq Adds XRP to Settlement Price Index — How Will XRP Price React?
2025-06-09 07:43:17
,
by Amin Ayan
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,563,134,674,042
4.3
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
Nasdaq Adds XRP to Settlement Price Index — How Will XRP Price React?
2025-06-09 07:43:17
,
by Amin Ayan
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $200K Target in Sight Amid Trump & Japan Tailwinds
2025-06-11 00:58:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Crypto Kidnapping Shocker: NYC Duo Pleads Not Guilty in Bitcoin Torture Plot
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-06-11 20:32:22
Press Releases
The Creator Platform That’s Turning Viewers Into Stakeholders – How SUBBD Rewards Real Fans
2025-06-11 21:22:44
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors